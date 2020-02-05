Finnish Penguins expect Santeri Airola to go to the highest Finnish league

Finnish news site Ilta-Sanomat reported on Wednesday that Penguin’s defense prospect Santeri Airola is expected to sign at the Tampere Ilves of the Finnish Liiga, the best men’s competition in Finland.

The contract would be for the 2020-21 season.

Airola, the seventh round of the Penguins this summer, is currently under contract with Kettera of the second-rank Mestis League until next season with a 2021-22 club option, but the club would allow him to move to the higher division.

Airola, 19, is a 5-foot 11, 165-pound right-handed defender. He played in three Liiga games with SaiPa and two games with SaiPa on loan this season. In his 25 games with Kettera this season, he has included 11 assists.

The website Finnish Junior Hockey has watched Airola in the Mesitis League this season and had this to say about his game:

Airola is a strong skate, mobile defender with excellent gear that can travel with the puck. His first few steps are very fast, allowing him to move away from pressure and facilitate the outbreak. He made a solid, fresh first pass and he was attackingly active, consistently involved in the last third. Shot is not his calling card, but he has a fairly fast release and he wanted to release pucks on the net from the point. He had a lot of pucking skills and played with his head up to scan the ice. He came on the score sheet with two assists, including one about the winning goal of the match.

In this clip from his time with juniors last season, he used his speed to move the puck-up ice and pick up an assist:

<noscript><iframe src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/346271212?background=1" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

In this clip, he responds to sales, moves the ice up and scores:

<noscript><iframe src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/346271220?background=1" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Airola can attack. He has a strong shot and does not shy away from moving forward to make a play:

<noscript><iframe src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/346271228?background=1" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Because Airola was drafted at the age of 18, the Penguins retain their exclusive signing rights until June 2023. He can continue to develop in Tampere before making the leap to North America.

This is how the outlook of the rest of the penguins in juniors, colleges and Europe did this week:

____________________

FORWARD

Judd Caulfield

Position: Forward

Size: 6-4 / 207

shoots: Turn right

prepared: 2019, fifth round

Team: North Dakota (NCAA)

Seasonal totals: 23 games, 3 goals, 8 assists

Caulfield took assists in his two games this week.

Liam Gorman

Position: Centre

Size: 6-3 / 196

shoots: Left

prepared: 2018, sixth round

Team: Princeton (NCAA)

Seasonal totals: 21 games, 3 assists

Gorman was scoreless in two games this week.

Filip Hallander

Position: Center / Wing

Size: 6-1 / 190

shoots: Left

prepared: 2018, second round

Team: Lulea HF (SHL)

Seasonal totals: 13 games, 4 goals, 3 assists

Hallander scored one goal in two games this week.

Nathan Legare

Position: Right wing

Size: 6-0 / 205

shoots: Turn right

prepared: 2019, third round

Team: Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL)

Seasonal totals: 46 games, 26 goals, 25 assists

Legare played in two games this week and scored one goal and one assist

Linus Olund

Position: Centre

Size: 5-11 / 183

shoots: Left

prepared: 2017, fifth round

Team: Brynas IF (SHL)

Seasonal totals: 36 games, 3 goals, 6 assists

Olund was scoreless in three games this week.

Nikita Pavlychev

Position: Centre

Size: 6-8 / 225

shoots: Left

prepared: 2015, seventh round

Team: Penn State (NCAA)

Seasonal totals: 21 games, 6 goals, 6 assists

Pavlychev scored two goals in two games this week.

Well-known big boy Nikita Pavlychev would not be refused on his way to his fifth goal of the season 💪🚨 pic.twitter.com/KENtRnMb34

– Onward State (@OnwardState) January 31, 2020

Samuel Poulin

Position: Wing

Size: 6-1 / 207

shoots: Left

prepared: 2019, first round

Team: Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)

Seasonal totals: 36 games, 29 goals, 33 assists

Poulin scored two goals and four assists in two games this week and was again named QMJHL player of the week.

Valtteri Puustinen

Position: Wing

Size: 5-9 / 183

shoots: Turn right

prepared: 2019, seventh round

Team: HPK (Liiga)

Seasonal totals: 40 games, 13 goals, 20 assists

Puustinen registered one assist in two games this week.

defensemen

Calen Addison

Size: 5-10 / 180

shoots: Turn right

prepared: 2018, second round

Team: Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)

Seasonal totals: 36 games, 8 goals, 32 assists

Addison was a scratch this week, but was not on the hurricane injury report. It is not clear why it was scratched.

Santeri Airola

Size: 5-11 / 165

shoots: Turn right

prepared: 2019, seventh round

Team: SaiPa (Liiga), Kettera (Mestis)

Seasonal totals: 2 games with SaiPa; 25 games, 11 assists with Kettera

Airola played in four games and recorded four assists.

Ryan Jones

Size: 6-2 / 186

shoots: Left

prepared: 2016, fourth round

Team: Nebraska-Omaha (NCAA)

Seasonal totals: 28 games, 2 goals, 7 assists

Jones was scoreless in two games this week.

Antti Palojarvi

Size: 6-1 / 172

shoots: Left

prepared: 2017, sixth round

Team: Lukko (Liiga), Lukko U20 (Jr. A SM-liiga), Hokki (Mestis)

Seasonal totals: 5 games with Lukko; 14 games, 3 assists with Lukko U20; 17 games with Hokki

Palojarvi was scoreless in two games with Hokki.

Clayton Phillips

Size: 5-11 / 183

shoots: Left

prepared: 2017, third round

Team: Penn State (NCAA)

Seasonal totals: 25 games, 2 goals, 7 assists

Phillips did not play this week and is not expected to play this weekend. He suffered an undisclosed injury last week.

William Reilly

Size: 6-2 / 196

prepared: 2017, seventh round

Team: Rensselaer Polytech (NCAA)

Seasonal totals: 26 games, 7 goals, 10 assists

Reilly has added an assist in two games this week.

Log in to your account to continue reading: