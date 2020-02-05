Finnish Penguins expect Santeri Airola to go to the highest Finnish league

Finnish news site Ilta-Sanomat reported on Wednesday that Penguin’s defense prospect Santeri Airola is expected to sign at the Tampere Ilves of the Finnish Liiga, the best men’s competition in Finland.
The contract would be for the 2020-21 season.
Airola, the seventh round of the Penguins this summer, is currently under contract with Kettera of the second-rank Mestis League until next season with a 2021-22 club option, but the club would allow him to move to the higher division.
Airola, 19, is a 5-foot 11, 165-pound right-handed defender. He played in three Liiga games with SaiPa and two games with SaiPa on loan this season. In his 25 games with Kettera this season, he has included 11 assists.
The website Finnish Junior Hockey has watched Airola in the Mesitis League this season and had this to say about his game:
Airola is a strong skate, mobile defender with excellent gear that can travel with the puck. His first few steps are very fast, allowing him to move away from pressure and facilitate the outbreak. He made a solid, fresh first pass and he was attackingly active, consistently involved in the last third. Shot is not his calling card, but he has a fairly fast release and he wanted to release pucks on the net from the point. He had a lot of pucking skills and played with his head up to scan the ice. He came on the score sheet with two assists, including one about the winning goal of the match.
In this clip from his time with juniors last season, he used his speed to move the puck-up ice and pick up an assist:
In this clip, he responds to sales, moves the ice up and scores:
Airola can attack. He has a strong shot and does not shy away from moving forward to make a play:
Because Airola was drafted at the age of 18, the Penguins retain their exclusive signing rights until June 2023. He can continue to develop in Tampere before making the leap to North America.
This is how the outlook of the rest of the penguins in juniors, colleges and Europe did this week:
FORWARD
Judd Caulfield
Position: Forward
Size: 6-4 / 207
shoots: Turn right
prepared: 2019, fifth round
Team: North Dakota (NCAA)
Seasonal totals: 23 games, 3 goals, 8 assists
Caulfield took assists in his two games this week.
Liam Gorman
Position: Centre
Size: 6-3 / 196
shoots: Left
prepared: 2018, sixth round
Team: Princeton (NCAA)
Seasonal totals: 21 games, 3 assists
Gorman was scoreless in two games this week.
Filip Hallander
Position: Center / Wing
Size: 6-1 / 190
shoots: Left
prepared: 2018, second round
Team: Lulea HF (SHL)
Seasonal totals: 13 games, 4 goals, 3 assists
Hallander scored one goal in two games this week.
Nathan Legare
Position: Right wing
Size: 6-0 / 205
shoots: Turn right
prepared: 2019, third round
Team: Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL)
Seasonal totals: 46 games, 26 goals, 25 assists
Legare played in two games this week and scored one goal and one assist
Linus Olund
Position: Centre
Size: 5-11 / 183
shoots: Left
prepared: 2017, fifth round
Team: Brynas IF (SHL)
Seasonal totals: 36 games, 3 goals, 6 assists
Olund was scoreless in three games this week.
Nikita Pavlychev
Position: Centre
Size: 6-8 / 225
shoots: Left
prepared: 2015, seventh round
Team: Penn State (NCAA)
Seasonal totals: 21 games, 6 goals, 6 assists
Pavlychev scored two goals in two games this week.
Well-known big boy Nikita Pavlychev would not be refused on his way to his fifth goal of the season 💪🚨 pic.twitter.com/KENtRnMb34
– Onward State (@OnwardState) January 31, 2020
Samuel Poulin
Position: Wing
Size: 6-1 / 207
shoots: Left
prepared: 2019, first round
Team: Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)
Seasonal totals: 36 games, 29 goals, 33 assists
Poulin scored two goals and four assists in two games this week and was again named QMJHL player of the week.
Valtteri Puustinen
Position: Wing
Size: 5-9 / 183
shoots: Turn right
prepared: 2019, seventh round
Team: HPK (Liiga)
Seasonal totals: 40 games, 13 goals, 20 assists
Puustinen registered one assist in two games this week.
defensemen
Calen Addison
Size: 5-10 / 180
shoots: Turn right
prepared: 2018, second round
Team: Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)
Seasonal totals: 36 games, 8 goals, 32 assists
Addison was a scratch this week, but was not on the hurricane injury report. It is not clear why it was scratched.
Santeri Airola
Size: 5-11 / 165
shoots: Turn right
prepared: 2019, seventh round
Team: SaiPa (Liiga), Kettera (Mestis)
Seasonal totals: 2 games with SaiPa; 25 games, 11 assists with Kettera
Airola played in four games and recorded four assists.
Ryan Jones
Size: 6-2 / 186
shoots: Left
prepared: 2016, fourth round
Team: Nebraska-Omaha (NCAA)
Seasonal totals: 28 games, 2 goals, 7 assists
Jones was scoreless in two games this week.
Antti Palojarvi
Size: 6-1 / 172
shoots: Left
prepared: 2017, sixth round
Team: Lukko (Liiga), Lukko U20 (Jr. A SM-liiga), Hokki (Mestis)
Seasonal totals: 5 games with Lukko; 14 games, 3 assists with Lukko U20; 17 games with Hokki
Palojarvi was scoreless in two games with Hokki.
Clayton Phillips
Size: 5-11 / 183
shoots: Left
prepared: 2017, third round
Team: Penn State (NCAA)
Seasonal totals: 25 games, 2 goals, 7 assists
Phillips did not play this week and is not expected to play this weekend. He suffered an undisclosed injury last week.
William Reilly
Size: 6-2 / 196
prepared: 2017, seventh round
Team: Rensselaer Polytech (NCAA)
Seasonal totals: 26 games, 7 goals, 10 assists
Reilly has added an assist in two games this week.
