On a magnificent and record-breaking night Billie eilish, his brother FINNEAS also cleaned at the 62nd annual meeting Grammy Awards. What is also special is that during an after-party, FINNEAS decided to recognize the My Chemical Romance commodity.

Eilish and FINNEAS have both won five Grammy Awards. FINNEAS won the record, song and album of the year with Billie. He also won the Grammys for the best producer of the year, non-classical and for the best engineering album, non-classical.

When My Chemical Romance announced its return to Halloween 2019, the world collectively lost their minds. Massive celebrities and ordinary people both behaved like a child receiving their favorite holiday gifts. Needless to say, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS were among those who celebrated October 31.

Billie posted it on her Instagram story, while FINNEAS ‘choice was Twitter.

Via billieeilish on Instagram Stories # mychemicalromance pic.twitter.com/u6oNEAN7Vs

– My Chemical Romance Updates (@ MCRupdates1) October 31, 2019

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA https://t.co/415IdCBBAq

– FINNEAS (@finneas) October 31, 2019

With the number of “A’s” that FINNEAS uses in this tweet, we would say that he was very excited about the return. Over two years, he really showed his feelings on MCR.

My Chemical Romance is the best band of all time.

– FINNEAS (@finneas) November 8, 2017

Well, he had a great time showing his fandom this past weekend. While he was not wearing a My Chemical romance shirt on stage during the acceptance of the awards, the musician always wore one for a very covered evening.

Billie, her managers and Finneas at #GRAMMYs after the UMG party pic.twitter.com/K86i2bLFXP

– eilishupdates media (@ eilishupd8s1) January 27, 2020

FINNEAS thrills this new My Chemical Romance shirt. Maybe he was sending good vibes into the universe that night because My Chemical Romance announced five new shows the next day.

Twitter users certainly noticed his shirt and made sure to report it.

Ahhhhhh billie eilish brother @finneas is the wear and the shirt @MCRofficial 😍😭😍😍😍

For grammys 🖤🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/XR01pK2CYp

– Crybaby (@crybaby_aella) January 27, 2020

I see Finneas with this MCR shirt 👀👀👀 https://t.co/eSyNmpYY3g

– Luis P. (@ Louie60284936) January 27, 2020

ok but the finneas wearing mcr merch are shit i am here for https://t.co/0pwxQveAd4

– annika (@hypeannika) January 27, 2020

We know that FINNEAS was back on My Chemical Romance given the shirt he wears too. This particular shirt was released in October when the group was resurrected. So he bought it in the past four months.

My Chemical Romance fans are everywhere and we couldn’t be happier.

More FINNEAS

Billie Eilish won big by winning the song of the year alongside his brother Finneas at the Grammy Awards.

The pair won the major award for “Bad boy», Nominated alongside the titles by Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Lana del Rey and more.

Eilish and Finneas were totally shocked to win the award, which they said in their speech.

“So many other songs deserve this, I’m sorry,” said Eilish during his speech. “I never thought it would happen in my whole life”

“I really didn’t think we were going to win this at all,” said FINNEAS. “We just make music in a room together, we always do that.”

You can see an extract from their speech below.

Billie Eilish and brother Finneas respond by winning song of the year at #GRAMMYs, where Finneas was named Producer of the Year earlier in the night pic.twitter.com/dRGK3ftUBD

– MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 27, 2020

Before their victory, the couple brought emotion during their first Grammy performance of “When the party is over” from Eilish’s debut album, the highest on the charts. When we all fall asleep, where do we go?

FINNEAS played the piano beautifully while Eilish crowned the track. They both wore matching sparkly outfits which was pretty much everything. You can see a video of their performances below.

No, we can’t just give up. @billieeilish, this performance is 🙌🙌🙌 #UnexpectEverything pic.twitter.com/6XXvQtkV6M

– Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 27, 2020

In addition, the two siblings won their very first Grammy Awards for the singer’s first record album before their big win.

Eilish won the prize for best pop vocal album and Finneas won the Grammy for producer of the year – non-classical and the Grammy for best engineering album, non-classical.

What do you think of the fact that FINNEAS wears a My Chemical Romance shirt during a Grammy after-party? Maybe next time, they’ll televise the rock categories. Let us know how you feel in the comments below!

