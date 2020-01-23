Finn Wolfhard teases the spinning character and ending

Of all the young actors who make their way into science fiction and horror realms, Finn Wolfhard is one of the striking talents. Just look at his repertoire of film and TV projects; while some recognize the 17-year-old actor as Richie Tozier from the re-invented It films and Pugsley Addams from 2019 The Addams family, many know him as Mike Wheeler on Netflix’s Strange things. And on January 24, Wolfhard makes his debut as a 15-year-old Miles Fairchild The turning – a thriller directed by Floria Sigismondi based on the novel by Henry James from 1898, The turn of the screw.

“Miles uses music to escape from life and to deal with grief. That’s the only thing Miles and I have in common. We escape situations with music.”

Wolfhard portrays a troubled teenager who is not too happy when resident tutor Kate Mandell (Mackenzie Davis) is hired to help his younger sister, Flora (Brooklynn Prince). Upon Kate’s arrival at the home of the orphan brothers and sisters, she is welcomed by Flora, but is constantly rejected by Miles. As the governor spends more time in the house, she begins to feel a spectral presence as she enters into a power struggle against the oldest Fairchild, who also appears to be at war with herself. Soon Kate wonders if the creepy atmosphere and the attitude of Miles are connected in one way or another.

“I worked with Floria and my acting coach, Ben Perkins, that he is constantly having a wrestling match with himself,” Wolfhard POPSUGAR told the phone on January 11. “He’s an unpredictable character. He’s constantly flipping, and we’ve even identified these little tics he has. You don’t know for sure if he’s struggling with a disorder or if he has been paranormally affected. It was an interesting character to play. “

Motifs and symbolic details have also been strung throughout the film, indicating the complexity of each character. Miles in particular has an affinity with spiders – creatures that often represent looming fears and someone’s darker, more mysterious side. Another element that fascinated Wolfhard is the fame of music. “It plays a lot in the film,” Wolfhard said. “Miles uses music to escape from life and to deal with grief. That’s the only thing Miles and I have in common. We escape situations with music.”

Image source: universal images

One of the symphonic reference points that Wolfhard and the creative team used was the “Despair Came Knocking” song from 1983 by Daniel Johnston. “He was a legendary folk singer who we listened to during filming,” said Wolfhard about the deceased crooner. “Especially that song is creepy, but also very beautiful.” And if Wolfhard, a musician himself, were to compile his own horror-themed playlist, Johnston’s hair-raising song would certainly be on it, along with every “old punk who is hardcore and weird.” Wolfhard’s new song, “Getting Better”, with his band The Aubreys would probably also make the cut. It finally stands up The turning‘s soundtrack, which is released on the same day as the film.

Although much of the film shows a tug of war between Kate and Miles, much more plays than we think. And maybe this means that we have to look at everyone with a skeptical eye, especially after the film ends quite indefinitely. Wolfhard of course has his theories about the end and says, “There are many things that it could mean.” But the only hint he will give is this: “Kate also has to do with grief and the whole film ran away for himself.” What could that mean? You just have to know when The turning to theaters on January 24!