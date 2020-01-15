Finn Wolfhard returns (again) to the 90s for his new song, “Getting Better (Otherwise)”, from the soundtrack to The Turning.

Wolfhard plays in the upcoming adaptation of Henry James, The Turn of the Screw as Miles, a wealthy orphan who lives alone in a massive mansion with his sister, Flora, and their housekeeper Ms. Grose. Things start to fall apart when a new housekeeper, Kate, moves in to care for Flora. It’s a tale as old as time (or the 1800s): is the house haunted or Kate just mad?

The original book takes place in the 1800s, but for the adaptation of 2020, the director Floria Sigismondi decided to introduce the story in the 90s – with a soundtrack corresponding to the time. For this, she called on Lawrence and Yves Rothman to produce an album featuring artists like Mitski, Courtney Love, Empress Of, The Aubreys with Wolfhard, Vagabon, Cherry Glazerr, Lawrence Rothman, Kim Gordon and Warpaint.

Wolfhard’s song will be presented Wednesday with a video presenting scenes from the film. “He’s someone who has a completely negative outlook on life but somehow – through strange and dark things they like – they always get better,” says- it at Rolling Stone.

His character, Miles, turns to music for comfort throughout the film – while freaking out viewers as he becomes increasingly hostile towards Kate. Miles is a fan of Nirvana and Daniel Johnston (the two make cameos in the decor of his bedroom), so it’s safe to say that he thinks he’s a little-known stranger. “Music is Miles’ escape,” says Wolfhard.

Producer Lawrence Rothman says of the song: “Finn and his group mate Malcom came to my studio and we had a chaotic eight hour session where everything came together quickly. Jay Reatard’s 90s band The Reatards, we blew up in the studio during our break sessions, and a little bit of that influence went into the recording of the song. “

The soundtrack and film will be released on January 24.

As for Wolfhard, although his group Calpurnia split in November 2019, he still makes music – this time with a new group called the Aubreys. “I started a new thing that is more independent, less pressure and a little more music,” he says.

The reigning prince of nostalgia should also appear in the dark Ghostbusters: Afterlife, in July, and the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, which has no release date yet.