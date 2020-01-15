Finn Wolfhard (Strange things) and his new group the Aubreys officially debuted with a new song, “Getting Better (otherwise,)” and a clip for an upcoming horror film, The Turning.

The actor was previously the lead singer for Calpurnia dissolved. In a Instagram article from last year, the group cited other projects and efforts such as the need to break them up. They posted a photo of themselves together and took a moment to thank the fans for their support.

“It is bittersweet to share this news, but we want to let you know that our time playing together as Calpurnia has ended,” says the legend. “We are extremely grateful for the support we have received in recent years. What we thought was an unimaginable reality became reality, and we were delighted to share the journey with you. “

Weeks later, Stereogum reported that Wolfhard was part of a new group.

At the time, no other details were released about the group, except that they will appear in the soundtrack of a new film with Wolfhard, The Turning.

Now the young actor officially makes his debut with a new group, the Aubreys.

Before the release of The Turning the group abandoned their first track with “Getting Better (else)”, an accompanying video clip.

The imagery presents behind-the-scenes images of the song’s performance as well as extracts from the feature film.

Producer of the film’s soundtrack, Lawrence Rothman, said the decision to have Wolfhard on the soundtrack was related to the actor’s character in the film.

“The character of Finn in the film (Miles) is a real musical kid and retires a lot to his room to dispel his grief and confusion in the music and we wanted this to be featured on the soundtrack,” said Rothman. “Finn and his teammate Malcolm came to my studio and we had a chaotic 8 hour session where everything went quickly.”

“We wanted to keep the 90s influence, so I asked Jay Reatard’s band 90 The Reatards to come hang in there and feel that they were rubbing off the song a bit.”

Check out Aubrey’s first clip below.

The soundtrack of the film will be released on January 24 and is available for pre-order here, the tracklisting is below.

The album will also feature works by artists such as Mitski, Soccer Mommy, Kali Uchi and more.

Turning Tracklisting

“Mother” – Courtney Love “Cop Car” – Mitski “Feed” – Soccer Mommy “Kate’s Not Here” – girl in red “SkindeepSkyhighHeartwide” – Lawrence Rothman with Pale Waves “Call me” – Empress of “The Wild” – Vagabon “Better (if not)” – Les Aubreys “Womb” – Cherry Glazerr “The brakes” – Warpaint “Crust (never really never)” – Lawrence Rothman “Judas Kiss” – Lawrence Rothman & MUNA “The Tour” – Kali Uchis “Sleep It Off” – Alice Glass “Ouroboros” – Dani Miller “I don’t know” – Alison Mosshart “Take No Prisoners” – Living Things with Sunflower “Crust – Lawrence Rothman “Money” – Kim Gordon

