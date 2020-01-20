Fine Gael promises free medical care for all children by 2025

Fine Gael made a number of health promises today, which the party says are the first steps towards universal health care in Ireland.

The main ruling party has announced this afternoon that it will reduce the cost of child health care by offering treatment to GPs under 18 free of charge by 2025.

Minister of Health Simon Harris promised to implement the policy in consultation with family doctors over the next five years.

The party also announced plans to abolish children’s hospital expenses in next year’s budget.

Minister Harris promised free dental care for children under the age of 16 during the life of the next government, and free baby boxes with clothing, diapers, and blankets for all new arrivals.

He said: “Fine Gael believes a parent should never have to choose between their child’s health and the cost of care.

“We are now taking the next steps towards universal healthcare.”

Minister of Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohoe, said the party “understands the costs that families face in caring for their children” and believes that “costs should never be an obstacle to children who have basic services receive”.

In the meantime, Fianna Fáil has also launched her health policy this afternoon.

The party has pledged 4,000 new nurses, up to 1,000 new hospital advisors and 2,600 new hospital beds if elected.

At a press conference this morning, the party’s health spokesman Stephen Donnelly said the party would focus on reducing waiting lists for treatment, keeping doctors and nurses, and managing household issues.

