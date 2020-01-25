Fine Gael promises fairer taxes and health care reforms as part of the GE2020 manifesto

Fine Gael launched the party’s election manifesto.

It promises to raise the point at which people pay the higher tax rate to 50,000 euros.

Free general practitioner care for under-18s, a transition payment for older people until retirement and 700 people per year over the next five years are also planned.

In the healthcare field, Fine Gael will increase current healthcare funding to EUR 5 billion and hire 5,000 nurses over the next five years.

There would also be an expansion of the buying assistance program “to help more people buy their first home”.

The party has also pledged to increase the state pension by EUR 25 per week over the next five years.

With regard to climate change, the focus will be on “more and better public transport” – as well as regional development and sustainable investment in rural Ireland.

The extension of parental leave for another seven weeks is ongoing.

The party says this means that in 2025, every parent who is a child’s first year of life will be entitled to nine weeks of paid parental leave.

A proposal would allow directly elected mayors in all counties.

Leo Varadkar of Taoiseach says the tax cuts he promised will make a real difference.

“If people vote for other parties, they will actually pay more taxes – at least if ESRI measures these things – because more and more people will pay this highest tax rate over the years.

“So this is a policy for the many, not for the few – maybe a million people will benefit from it.”

He added: “Our economy has never been so strong. More people are working than ever before, incomes are rising, poverty is falling and public finances are back in order.

“We have an agreement on Brexit that ensures that there are no hard borders, that the rights of citizens are protected and that the common travel space remains. The Northern Ireland Assembly and Executive have met.

“However, it is not enough. The Brexit is not yet over. It is only half time.

“The next step is to negotiate a free trade agreement between the EU, including Ireland, and the United Kingdom that will protect our jobs, our businesses, our rural and coastal communities and our economy.”

