Find the robot Dog Pride Into the Big, Bad World

This fall, after years of dropping bewildering videos from Spot the robotic dog who wardes off swinging people and opens doors for his friends, Boston Dynamics finally announced that the machine was entering the market – at least for a select number of early adopters. The people at BD would be the first to tell you that they don’t fully know what the hypnotic agile robot is best at. Things like patrolling on job sites, for sure. But Spot is so different from robots that have come to the effect that company managers rely in part on customers to show how the machine can actually be useful.

And now, after a few months at work, Spot is starting to show how it will fit into the staff. The BD researchers have closely monitored the approximately 75 spots and are now working in places such as construction companies and mining outfits. (Oh, and one with MythBuster Adam Savage for the following year.) They see hints of a new kind of collaboration between people and machines, and even machines and other machines. And from today, you can even customize Spot to your liking – the software development kit is now publicly available on GitHub. Robot not included.

As an example of how Spot can help, says Michael Perry, vice president of business development at BD, the mining industry now uses self-driving underground vehicles. But if something goes wrong, such as a sensor fault or a truck hanging on a rock, the operation must be stopped so that a human worker can safely solve the problem. But with Spot, discovered by early adopters, the human operator can stay at a safe distance and look through the eyes of Spot. “It’s a kind of interesting cognitive leap to start thinking about robots that repair and monitor other robots,” says Perry. “It is a bit far-fetched and it will be interesting to see how successful these customers are with that application, but it was certainly something that really surprised me.” It’s the old robotics mantra dirty, dangerous and boring in action: Advanced robots like Spot can do tasks that people can’t do. (Or actually not, unless you enjoy mines to remove autonomous vehicles from underground problems.)

But there remains much that Spot cannot do. For example, BD has not yet deployed the arm with which the robot can open doors – which will come later this year – so Spot cannot solve a problem he could find with an autonomous mining truck. And the company must face the magic that made it famous. An ongoing criticism is that by smoothing slick videos of their robots they deliver great performance (a humanoid robot that does backflips, anyone?), Sets the expectations of the audience too high. It takes a lot of work to do those tricks well, and what you don’t see are the many times the robots fail.

So the BD researchers and supervisors had to sit down with every potential early adopter and discuss what their needs are and what the robot can and cannot do for them – or whether they even need such an advanced platform at all. “We are really trying to work with customers and our own internal expectations to ensure that we don’t tackle a detection task that, if you just installed a set of Nest cameras, would have the same result,” says Perry.

At the same time, BD is trying to turn Spot into a flexible platform so that early adopters can tailor the robot to their needs – see it more as Android than for iOS. That is where the new SDK can be downloaded, allowing operators to program new behavior. For example, if Spot works on a construction site, a project manager may want certain objects to be recognized and photographed. With the SDK they can connect Spot’s cameras with computer vision models that run on board the robot or in the cloud. Once they have determined Spot’s path by joysticking it around so they can remember the route, they can let Spot walk around the site independently, doing the work of a person who should walk the same way.

