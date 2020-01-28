Jemele Hill has her pre-bachelor party at Valor. Photo credits: © ImageCollect.com / Admedia

Sign up for your TV newsletter now!

Jemele Hill is below deck and is the last guest of the charter season. The Bravo show is nearing the end of season seven, but there are a few more dramatic episodes before it ends.

It was a season full of terrible guests, disgusting behaviors of performers and guests, childish antics, drunk brawls and a divided crew. Oh yes, the current season of Below Deck is one for the books.

Bravo saved the best charter guest in the end. Jemele and some of her friends board the Valor to host a pre-bachelorette party for the sports journalist. The charter stipulates that dirty drinks such as blow jobs and a cheeky penis cake from Kevin should be included.

Take part in these TV discussions in our forum!

It’s quite an adventure for the Valor crew and fans who can’t help but learn more about Jemele as she is below deck.

What led to her leaving ESPN?

Captain Lee Rosbach said during his meeting with Kate, Bosun Ashton Pienaar and Chef Kevin Dobson that Jemele had left ESPN to work for The Atlantic. Yes, it is true that she left her position at ESPN and now works at The Atlantic, but there has been a lot of controversy about the departure.

Jemele made headlines when he said President Trump was a “white pioneer” in autumn 2017. The White House naturally asked the ESPN to fire the journalist. She wasn’t released, but months later Jemele was suspended from the network after criticizing Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Although Jemele stayed at ESPN for almost a year after her two social media controversies, she finally left. The Hollywood reporter said that ESPN bought Jemele’s contract for more than $ 5 million.

The journalist said her relationship with ESPN had ended. Jemele used social media to announce her departure and said it was time for her to start a new chapter in her life.

There have been many rumors about my professional status in recent weeks. Today is my last day at ESPN.

More from me at the end of one of the most special chapters of my life: pic.twitter.com/jReaH5sWhW

– Jemele Hill (@jemelehill), September 14, 2018

Who is her fiance

Jemele’s fiance is Ian Wallace, except that he is no longer her fiance. Ian is now her husband.

Below Deck was shot last February, months before Jemele and Ian’s wedding in November. The couple got married at Monarch Beach Resort, California, but made sure to pay homage to their roots in Detroit.

The bride and groom met in Michigan during the 2014 homecoming ceremony. They all attended school and come back every year to celebrate the homecoming weekend. Jemele and Ian did not go to Michigan State at the same time. They introduced mutual friends.

View this post on Instagram

2019 was my year of development. These nine moments tell only part of what it was like for me this year. This was my first full year without ESPN, which I saw as an exciting challenge and an opportunity to prove that I learned and grew so much in my 12 years there, but only scratched the surface. I have achieved every professional goal that I had and some goals that I didn’t even know I had. But as good as 2019 was for me professionally, it pales in comparison to what happened to me personally. We rarely experience times when our personal and professional lives are in harmony, but that was the case with me. I married my love, hero and champion @woodbigsity. It was the most magical day I have ever had. Let’s pour one out for 2019 and look at 2020. If you weren’t happy with your 2019, if you’ve been through some things beyond your control, just be thankful and pray that you’re here and that you still have plenty of time to achieve your biggest goals. Peace, blessings, abundance, life and joy in 2020. # bestnine2019

Posted by Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) on December 31, 2019 at 4:21 pm PST

Not much is known about Ian. Although his lover’s life is in the spotlight, he remains a bit puzzling. Ian is said to be in sales, but it is not clear what type of sale he is making or if it is still his career

Ian knows how much his wife Jemele loves him. She has repeatedly referred to it as the whole package. Jemele also calls her husband safe and comfortable in his skin. She’s head over heels for her new husband, that’s for sure.

Mondays at 9 / 8c are broadcast on Bravo below deck.