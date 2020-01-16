Finch open to leading Australians until the 2023 World Cup

This record could be critical to Australia’s success in the upcoming major tournaments, as a lot of white ball cricket will be played in India over the next three years.

A Twenty20 World Cup will take place in the country next October, while Australia will return to the one-day tournament in February 2023.

Finch will be over 50 and 36 at the time of this tournament, but has said he would still love to play if Australia aspires to the trophy.

“I didn’t really think much about it. I would like to take part in the 2023 World Cup, but there is still a long way to go,” he said.

“I like to play here. If I come in, I’ve probably had hundreds lately.”

If Finch wasn’t there, Alex Carey or Pat Cummins would be the likely leaders for this World Cup.

Australians are playing a lot of white ball cricket this year, but they’ve focused on planning Twenty20 before really worrying about 2023.

England won last year’s tournament, based on a four-year revolution of the one-day game, and changed the way their innings were dealt with.

Australia has always followed the best strategy to build a solid foundation before it explodes too late.

They were first for the majority of the round robin phase of last year’s tournament, but were flogged by England in the Birmingham semi-final.

And Finch said at the time that he still believed that they had the right approach to succeed in the one-day game.

“I feel that the strategy and the schedule we had were good enough to win the World Cup, but it just didn’t work in Birmingham,” said Finch.

“We have two or three years until the World Cup.

“There is a lot of time to change when we think we need it.

“We still have the T20 World Championship ahead of us, with so much T20 cricket that I think there will be an opportunity afterwards to really make it.”

