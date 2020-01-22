The members of the provincial permanent committee for finance and economic affairs spent the morning on Wednesday listening to pre-budget consultations here in Belleville.

The banqueting center was the venue for the consultation, which began at 9:00 am and the committee heard from 12 different speakers about their requests for the 2020 budget.

Conservation Ontario General Manager Kim Gavine said that nature conservation authorities should remain an integral part of flood management and that it is wise to support their work.

She says that this requires cooperation between all levels of government, emergency management and nature conservation authorities, because the costs of flood prevention must be shared.

Gavine stated that the restoration of funding for flood risk management authorities will indicate that the province recognizes the seriousness of floods.

She concluded by stating that nature conservation authorities protect 95% of the population of Ontario in some of the most densely populated areas.

Loyalist College President and CEO Dr. Ann Marie Vaughan asked the province to help them continue to modernize education and respond to the needs of the labor market.

She asked the government to allow stand-alone baccalaureate degrees for nursing, doubling the modernization of learning resources to help them meet local business needs and to help colleges support students’ mental health.

Vaughan also asked for $ 45 million over the next five years to enable colleges to create industry-specific innovation centers for small businesses across the province.

YMCA from David East, president and CEO of Central East Ontario, asked the provincial government to support the need for social infrastructure and support the $ 22.5 million YMCA Center for Life.

He stressed the importance of not only getting people involved, so that they could actually get to know their neighbors, something that, according to Allen, is not common nowadays, but also help build that healthy lifestyle that will continue.

Allen told the committee that the Center for Life will be a customer-focused model that will improve the social, economic and health outcomes for residents.

Northumberland Federation of Agriculture member Peter Archer asked the province to look into the serious problems that farmers have recently had with nature conservation authorities.

He asked the committee to make new definitions of wetlands and watercourses and said that he supported the cuts last year to nature conservation authorities.

Archer also asked conservation authority signs to have at least one agricultural representative present, as well as board training on the role that agriculture plays in drainage management.

He told the committee that the Federation would like to see funding for nature conservation authorities limited so that they are no longer above and beyond their core mandate or regulated areas, the government would see better overall governance, supervision and accountability of nature conservation authorities.

Ontario Federation of All-Terrain Vehicle Clubs General Manager Denise Erickson presented the committee and asked the province to make a set of rules for ATV routes throughout the province.

They detailed how rules and signposting vary from municipality to municipality and that can be confusing for drivers, along with the sometimes extra costs if drivers want to cross boundaries from one path to another.

Erickson explained the need for trail access and regulation by the Federation, along with some new safety standards.

She said this could be as simple as an online course that is comparable to the sailing license course and at comparable costs.

Community Advocacy and Legal Center executive director and lawyer Michele Leering spoke before the committee to restore the funds for legal aid clinics.

She said the 70 clinics throughout the province were hit last year with 30% financing discounts, accounting for $ 133 million.

Leering had three main points that she made during her seven-minute presentation.

Finally, she asked the province to recover the funding that was cut in the provincial budget for 2019.

Quinte Labor vice chairman Scott Marshall closed the morning session.

Marshall urged the provincial government to change course.

He said the province needs a government that rules for many, not some.

He said the province needs a government that rules for many, not some.

He said it’s time for big companies and the rich contribute their fair share to the income and use that income to fund public services for everyone

Marshall asked for higher employment standards and the government to reverse the work they are doing to reverse universal health care.

