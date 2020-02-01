Financial tips for buyers of a first home

A BMO Economics report says that most starters will bring their debts to home ownership, with just over a third of new buyers (38 percent) saying they will be debt-free before buying their first home.

“The purchase of a house is an important milestone, but it is important to think about the impact of home ownership on daily finances and short and long-term financial plans,” said Hassan Pirnia, main products for personal loans and home financing. , BMO Bank of Montreal. “We encourage new home buyers to become familiar with the various tools and resources that are available, such as BMO’s payment and affordability calculations. They will help to give a complete picture of the costs and determine the financial comfort level. “

Tips for starters:

Mortgage pre-approval: As a first buyer, it is a good idea to get a mortgage approval in advance to ensure that you have the time to do your due diligence during the process of buying a home. Most lenders offer a guarantee period for the mortgage interest, while BMO offers a period of 130 days.

How much to spend: It is important to make a budget to determine how much you can spend on mortgage payments each month. Don’t forget to take into account the costs of your daily life outside the costs of your house within that budget. A good rule of thumb is to spend no more than 30 percent of your monthly income on housing.

Closing the costs: Closing costs – things like land tax and property insurance – are part of the pre-made costs that you have to pay when buying a house. You want to reserve about 1.5 percent of the purchase price of your house to cover the closing costs.

