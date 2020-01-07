Finally, the United States prohibits ISPs from charging for routers that they do not provide

Loading...

Enlarge / A WiFi router.

A new US law prohibits broadband and TV providers from charging “rental fees” for devices that customers themselves have made available.

Even with the low customer service standards in the cable and telecommunications industry, it’s quite rude to charge customers a monthly fee for their own devices. But that’s exactly what Frontier Communications does with its customers, as we wrote in July 2019. Frontier customers using their own routers will still have to pay Frontier $ 10 a month as a “Wi-Fi router” fee, even if the router they use is fully compatible with the service and does not require any additional work from Frontier ,

The Frontier website states that customers “must pay a monthly lease fee for your Frontier router or modem, whether you use it or not.” This statement sounds like Frontier will automatically make the device available to all customers – but the customer in Texas we wrote about has never received a Frontier router and still had to pay the fee.

By mid-2020, Frontier should be forced to change its stance. A U.S. government spending bill approved by Congress and signed by President Trump last month includes new requirements for television and broadband providers.

A new “right of consumers to exact equipment fees” prohibits companies from charging customers for “consumer equipment provided”. Covered devices are defined as “devices (e.g. routers) that are used on a person’s premises to provide (television service) or fixed broadband internet access.”

Companies may not charge rental or leasing fees if “the provider did not provide the device to the consumer or the consumer returned the device to the provider”.

The new law is an update to the Communications Act and is to be applied six months after its adoption, which is due to take place on June 20. The law gives the Federal Communications Commission the option to extend the period by six months if the FCC considers this to be an important reason for such an additional extension. “As we have written, the FCC has done little to protect customers from wrong rental fees.

Frontier says it will adapt

Frontier informed Ars that it would comply with the new law, but apparently would not give customers a break in rental fees until it was actually in effect. “As soon as the new law comes into force, Frontier wants to meet the requirements,” said a company spokesman.

Of course, the law doesn’t require providers to return the money they should never have asked for. And TV and broadband providers are notorious for randomly increasing prices even when customers are under contract. Companies can therefore adapt by increasing base prices or inventing another fee that is not yet prohibited. We asked Frontier if the company would raise its prices to compensate for the revenue it would lose under the new consumer protection law, but Frontier didn’t respond.

Frontier has claimed to charge the fee because non-Frontier routers “cause increased complaints and troubleshooting issues”. But Frontier also said it “couldn’t support or repair the non-Frontier devices,” so it charges $ 10 a month, even though it doesn’t support non-Frontier routers.

Frontier provides residential and business services in 29 states through its fiber and copper networks. Frontier has 3.8 million residential customers and earns an average of $ 88.45 per month per customer. The company had a net loss of $ 345 million in the last quarter.

Hidden fees are still a big problem

The new law doesn’t just apply to rental fees for equipment that doesn’t exist. Therefore, it could be more difficult for providers to mislead customers about prices in general. A new right to transparency obliges television and broadband companies to provide customers with total monthly costs, including all company fees and a fair amount of all government fees and taxes, before entering into a contract. This note must also state the amount of the advertising discounts and when these discounts expire.

The first notification can be made by phone, in person, online or in any other appropriate manner. Companies must also send this list of total fees to customers “via email, online link, or other reasonably comparable means” no later than 24 hours after the contract is signed, which creates another 24-hour period within which the customer can cancel ” without paying early cancellation fees or other demolition fees or penalties. “The new law also requires all fees to be listed on every monthly statement.

However, the right to cancel without a penalty only applies to customers who sign up for the service for the first time. So it doesn’t prevent companies from raising prices later, even when customers are under contract. TV providers have been charging Broadcast TV and Regional Sports Network fees for years, allegedly to cover rising program costs. However, providers generally exclude these fees from the prices quoted and increase them regularly, regardless of the customer’s contract status. In practice, fees are used to hide full service costs and hit customers in contracts with unexpected bill increases.

The ban on rental fees for devices that do not exist and the required breakdown of all fees should still help customers a little. Legislation sponsors Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) And Senator Ed Markey (D-Mass.) Welcomed last month’s Congress action and blew up cable companies for repeatedly cheating consumers with hidden fees.

“Cable companies typically sell a service for a price and then put hidden fees and additional fees at the end of the month,” an Eshoo press release said. “These under-the-line fees are $ 28 billion a year at the expense of the American people.”