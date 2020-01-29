Finally, scooters that shame you to ride on the sidewalk

Even if driving an electric scooter on the road doesn’t feel safe, it doesn’t mean that you can terrorize pedestrians at a speed of 19 km / h.

The advent of e-scooter sharing inevitably means that people break the rules. It happens. Now the e-scooter giant Lime is taking action against the possible obvious disregard for drivers who have stayed away from the sidewalk when renting their battery-powered two-wheelers.

The small but fast electric vehicles are said to be next to cars on the bike path. Lime’s other rules and regulations include wearing a helmet, no double riding, and no drinking and riding. At the moment, Lime is concentrating on preventing driving on the sidewalk. It’s almost impossible to force people to comply. That’s why scooter companies like Bird and VeoRide are trying to incentivize drivers and use AI detection to get drivers to stick to the rules.

In a pilot program that started in San Jose, California on Tuesday, Lime began tracking rides. In particular, Lime examined accelerometer and speed data and worked to determine the vibration of the surface on which someone was driving. According to Lime, the AI ​​model is accurate in 95 percent of cases when it is determined whether it is a sidewalk or a street under the scooter. Vibrations, man.

If your 10-minute, 1.5-mile ride was mostly on the sidewalk (more than 50 percent), you will receive a notification accusing you of breaking the rules. This is how it looks in the Lime app:

Please stop.

Crime scene.

For now, that’s it (a bit too polite with this line “Please drive on the road in the future” in my opinion), but future plans also include sending a card that shows exactly where the driver committed the crime on the sidewalk Has. An email with the same information will also be sent to your linked account.

To be ashamed of!

