Finally get Zucker from Minnesota

There it is. The first major shoe that fell from the NHL Trade Deadline season was thundered on Monday when the Pittsburgh Penguins finally got hold of Jason Zucker. Although Penguin’s GM Jim Rutherford had to give up a boatload to his former protector, Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin.

For Zucker, the Penguins Minnesota gave the Penguins 2020 first round pick, top defender prospects Calen Addison and Alex Galchenyuk.

The Penguins have thrown together for a few weeks to offend the top line with Sidney Crosby. Jared McCann and Dominik Simon did not keep pace. Simon has five points (3g, 2a) in the nine games since Crosby’s return from injury, but is a minus five. McCann also has five points (1g, 4a) in that nine-game and is also a minus five.

This season, Zucker has 29 points in 45 games, including 14 goals. The Penguins have been trying to acquire Zucker since last June, when Rutherford signed a deal with Minnesota for Zucker in exchange for Phil Kessel and other pieces, supposedly defender Jack Johnson. Kessel refused the trade.

Zucker, 29, was recently a member of the Minnesota top line with Eric Staal and Mats Zuccarello, but had been shaken by the lineup in the past few games. Zucker has three more years on his contract with a $ 5.5 AAV.

The Penguins broke up with Galchenyuk, who never matched the Penguins. In 45 games, Galchenyuk has only five goals and 17 points. He played only three minutes on Sunday in the Penguins victory over Florida.

The real prizes for Minnesota are the Penguins first round design choice and defender prospect Calen Addison, who lit up the Junior 2020 World Championships. Addison assisted with three third goals when Team Canada made a furious comeback to win the gold over Russia. Addison was the second round choice of Penguins (53rd overall) in 2018.

He had two assists in three games at the end of last season for the Penguins AHL partner, the Wilkes-Barre / Scranton Penguins. This season, Addison scored 43 points (10g, 33a) in 39 games with Lethbridge.

The deal adds $ 177,000 to the Penguins payroll.

PHN will soon have more analysis.