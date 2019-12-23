Finally, a double header delivers the goods

Loading...

For much of the young NBA season, there have been complaints on social media that not enough has been discussed about some of the best events on the pitch. To some extent, these complaints can be correct. That's why we wanted to make sure we had a place where we could highlight last week's best performances in the NBA, and so we got this week in size, a column that should highlight the best performances we got from Have seen the club Monday through Sunday.

Last week, we were finally able to deliver a national TV double header in the form of two high quality, competitive games when Lakers-Bucks and Rockets-Clippers met expectations on Thursday evening. At the start of the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo showed a show in which he prevailed against LeBron James and Anthony Davis with 34 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Davis was spectacular at 36 and 10, while James produced a 21-point triple double – albeit with some atypical mistakes at key points. It was the game we were hoping to see as a potential preview of the NBA final, and with courtesy of Giannis, it even contains some spice.

In the subsequent game, the Rockets and Clippers were able to maintain the same level with an away win of 122: 117 in Houston, which proved that their duo of Russell Westbrook and James Harden could keep them in competition with the best in the league. The rockets are expected to move in due course to increase their rotation in due course, but the real question in Houston was whether Westbrook in particular could keep the bargain and cut a fine figure when the teams hit the ball press out of Harden's hands.

He did it against the Clippers in a 40-point game that was the best of his first season in Houston, and although his 13-out-of-31 shooting wasn't spectacular, he was great on the free-throw line (12-out of 13) ) and put enormous pressure on the clippers defense, which attacks downhill. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard made LA big nights and they only shied away from winning, but for the first time since it opened, we had two high-profile games in a national double header. This is something to celebrate, and it gave us two possible off-season matchups that we could inspire for the future.

Here's the rest of the best from the week that was in the NBA:

Giannis Antetokounmpo: He scored an average of 30.5 points, 13.8 boards and 7.5 assists in 31 minutes per game. He dominated against the Lakers and started the three-point line in four games this week with 9 out of 21 points. There is no better player in the NBA at the moment, and while this is what he expects, it shouldn't be taken for granted.

Jayson Tatum: Three games in a row with more than 24 points this week for Tatum, who is apparently heading for an all-star win in the east and delivered a spectacular performance of 39 points against Charlotte on Sunday. Tatum has taken on a bigger role this season, making the statistical leap that many of him expected last year. The scariest part is that he shoots solidly, but it's likely that his three-point shooting will get better.

Trae Young: The Hawks are miserable right now, but it's not Young's efforts. The fact that they are with teams is proof of what he is doing on the offensive, and hopefully John Collins' return from the suspension will bring some wins for this Atlanta team. Young scored an average of 39.7 points and 7.3 assists per game with three losses this week. Even though he accounted for much of the fourth quarter of a blowout loss for the Knicks, there was no such padding against jazz and nets. He was spectacular and was supposed to be a lockout to form his first all-star team, even in a 6-24 squad.

Spencer Dinwiddie: The man who is currently keeping the nets alive is Dinwiddie, who averaged 37 points per game when Brooklyn won 2-1 this week. With Kyrie Irving he was spectacular for the nets and is a big reason that they are 16-13 and are seventh in the east. His attack opened up the Brooklyn offense because he was just getting to his seats at will.

Nikola Jokic: The question in Denver was whether her big star would take the form he's shown in recent years, and this week could be an indication that this is happening. Jokic averaged 19.3 points, 9 assists and 8.3 rebounds in all three games in Denver that week, winning all three games. The most impressive of these victories was a failure by the LeBron-less Lakers in LA on Sunday, and Jokic seems to be returning to his playful form. For a team that dreams of becoming a title contender, that's huge. Now they are 20: 8 in second place in the west.

Harden & Westbrook: The two had almost identical stat lines this week, combining an average of 68 points, 14.3 assists and 13 rebounds. Harden will be expected to put up absurd numbers, but starting with them is a good sign, since the vision of putting them back together seems to produce the intended results.

Toronto Raptors: If you win four games in a week, you will get a place here, especially if you fight with the injuries of this team. They weren't exactly defeating Molochs with victories over the Cavs, Pistons, Wizards and Mavs, but the latter was particularly impressive. Kyle Lowry and his team made up for a 30-point second-half deficit against Dallas on Sunday to return and win despite the absence of Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam and Marc Gasol. In the NBA, you have to prevail against mediocre to poor competition, and if you can win against a top-class Mavs squad, you definitely deserve to land here.

Milwaukee Bucks: Their 18-game winning streak ended on Monday through the Mavs, but they started a new 3-game series with victories over the Lakers, Knicks and Pacers over the weekend. Giannis is the engine, but the whole team shoots at all cylinders and has solidified its place as the team to beat in the NBA. George Hill campaigned for injured Eric Bledsoe and did not miss the offensive, while Khris Middleton once again got the All Star production going. They can't answer questions about the playoffs until the postseason arrives, but at the moment they're proving what a dominant force they can be.

Oklahoma City Thunder: Break the thunder. OKC won 4-0 this week against the Bulls, Grizzlies, Suns and Clippers, two of which made a comeback. This is a team that is really fascinating given the summer and the clear future orientation of these steps. They are still a competitive group and are currently seventh in the West at 15 to 14 years old. Chris Paul looks fantastic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has always impressed in his second season and they will make a very interesting decision that they will have to make over the next month. Competitors will call for their veterans, but given the situation in the west, they might choose to find a place in the playoffs and settle for the wealth of assets they already own.

Boston Celtics: Another team that ended 3: 0 perfectly this week and finished second in the east with 20: 7 ahead of Toronto and Miami. On the offensive, they get high-level posts from their top players, but more importantly, the defenses somehow managed to be among the best in the league despite a shaky run-up. They were impressive and this week we even have Tacko Time to finish the games.

Utah Jazz: Jazz also took a 3-0 lead this week, and although this wasn't against the most impressive competition, it's what they absolutely have to do. We'll learn a lot more about this team next week with three very good opponents, but for now a five game winning streak has allowed some deep breaths in Salt Lake as the sky doesn't fall anymore. Jazz still has a lot to do to reach the ceiling, but it's what a good team has to do to do business in the lower half of the league.

