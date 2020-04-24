Final summary of the ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ season: a star is born

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has just concluded its seventh season. Some thoughts on this season and its finale, “Lights Out”, to come as soon as I investigate a murder at Cinnabon…

I spent much of the first half of season seven resigning myself to the idea that Father Time is unbeaten, even when it comes to always funny sitcoms like this. Aside from the “Trying”, the first few episodes seemed to consist of ideas the series had made too many times before, and even demoting Holt to patrol the police didn’t really turn things up much. It was still nice and funny enough to make me happy, but the feeling that the series would continue to challenge its creative age quickly dissipated.

“Ding Dong”, the middle of the season, has put an end to Holt’s demotion, and has also reported another unlikely rally from a show that continues to have them. Since then, not all episodes have been perfect (this year is the first time I have been disappointed with a Pontiac Bandit story), but “Dillman” and “Ransom” are both all the time, and everything in between. had at least one big piece of comic book, like the Whiplash parody of “Admiral Peralta”. The news that the Season Eight Virtual Writers Hall started earlier this week really got me excited, as I can’t wait to see how much of this ridiculous big cast they get every time it’s safe to film at again a TV show.

“Lights Out” is not quite at the level of the best installments this season. But having the whole team deal with the district-wide blackout in different ways, it does what you probably expect most from a season finale – especially from a show where the state scary from the real world means that we may not see him again for awhile. He puts the whole on display, allowing each character to shine on two levels: everyone can help in one way or another – even Scully and Hitchcock become heroes when their nap room turns out to be the The perfect impromptu delivery suite for Amy – and everyone gets at least one funny business.

The highlight was probably the choreographed “Push It” dance by Terry and Holt – a completely natural activity for the former and completely foreign to the latter. So we get the best of both worlds, and that creates a big end-of-season joke where Jake’s love for baby McClane (*) is replaced by his love to see the captain do something spectacularly anti-Holt-ian . But all the characters had a good showcase at one time or another.

(*) Named, of course, for the hero of Jake’s favorite film, although nicknamed Mac to make life a little easier.

It’s been almost 70 years since the first episode of sitcom’s birth, back on I love lucy, and just about every iteration of “the woman goes to work in extreme circumstances” has been tried during this period. But Sgt. Santiago trying to run the compound during a crisis while concealing the labor pains felt Amy so much that it worked. (Amy and Hitchcock throwing long chains of blasphemy against each other were probably the non-dancing peak of the episode.) And Rosa’s utter horror over the details of childbirth was a welcome vulnerability of the most imperturbable character in the series. The crazy night as a whole proved just the kind of story these two new parents deserve to tell Mac as they grow up.

Perhaps best of all, in these strange circumstances in which the episode airs, there is no cliffhanger of any kind, not even a relatively small issue like the demotion of Holt. With the world still largely frozen, it is unclear when television broadcasts will be allowed to resume production, let alone when the traditional “mid-season” broadcast network begins. It could therefore take a long time before returning to the Neuf-Neuf. The series again finding a way to age with such grace, this wait could seem very long. But “Lights Out” offered the kind of warmth and stupidity that seems good to stop, until the series and life can return to something that resembles normality.