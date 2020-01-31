Final Fantasy 7 Remake Trailer presents iconic moments

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3alSpW18SnE [/ embed]

Final Fantasy VII was a legendary video game and title that fans placed on a pedestal for the Final Fantasy franchise. Over the years we have seen several attempts by the fan base to get Square Enix development studio to remake the title. After it was originally released on PlayStation, there are not only seasoned fans who would like to play the game again, but also many newcomers to the franchise who have not yet experienced the narrative adventure with Cloud Strife.

Although the remake was announced years ago, it was a long time before we got an official release date for this year. Likewise, the iconic game has been pushed back by a recent delay, which for some is a hard pill to swallow. Fortunately, it was not a big delay as players can pick up another copy this April.

Square Enix tries to push the title as high as possible despite the delay. A brand new trailer was released today to celebrate the 23rd anniversary of the original Final Fantasy VII title. This new trailer features Nobuo Uematsu’s song Hollow, and throughout the trailer we get insight into the game, including some iconic moments like Cloud posing in a dress.

You can watch the trailer in the video embedded above. The game is currently scheduled to be released on PlayStation 4 on April 10, 2020. Unfortunately, there is no information on whether the game could be released on Xbox One or on the PC platforms. Likewise, if the game saw a release for upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X platforms.

Source: YouTube