Final Fantasy 7 remake exclusive offer will be expanded for Sony

For years, fans have raised Final Fantasy 7 above other RPGs that have been released over the years. The story and gameplay apparently everyone liked it when the title was released on PlayStation. However, since then there has been no remake and it is a game that fans of Square Enix have advocated.

We now know, of course, that the game is coming to PlayStation 4 in a full remake this year. It’s something fans really enjoyed, even though it took some time to develop the game. Nevertheless, similar to the original version for the PlayStation, Sony console owners will get the first dibs if they own a copy of this game. Final Fantasy 7 comes to PlayStation 4 with an exclusive offer.

Sony has the rights to the game for a year before it is ready for other platform releases. Nevertheless, there were fans who quickly took note of this. Unfortunately, Square Enix recently confirmed that the upcoming remake is being delayed. Some fans were a little disappointed, but the delay was only a month, so players will be able to relive the history of Cloud Strife later this year. If you did not already expect it, Final Fantasy 7 will also be delayed in terms of the exclusivity agreement.

Due to this delay, the exclusive contract was extended from March 3, 2021 to April 10, 2021. As most likely assumed, the exclusive contract was only renewed to meet the one-year agreement with Sony. The Final Fantasy 7 game development studio is currently polishing to prepare it for launch on April 20, 2020.

Source: IGN