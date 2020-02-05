Final Doctor Who Cybermen – What happens in the final of series 12?

Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor will face a mass of deadly Cybermen in the two-part final of Doctor Who series 12, it has been revealed, with series boss Chris Chibnall opening up what to expect in a new interview.

“It is probably one of the most epic stories about space opera we have done,” Chibnall told the Mirror, adding that actress Julie Graham (Shetland) would be a “all-action hero”.

“It is just as epic and emotional as the first two-part. I know it takes place at great distances from space, there are fantastic spaceships, there are Cybermen.”

In the fifth episode of the series (Fugitive of the Judoon), Captain Bar Harkness of John Barrowman left an ominous warning that the doctor had to watch out for something called “The Lone Cyberman,” pointing out that this mysterious figure is the cyborg empire in all countries could bring back its glory.

And based on Chibnall’s comments, it seems that this prophecy will come true later in this series, with a single Cyberman action bringing the whole species back to life.

“It can start with one Cyberman, but you will see a lot,” he said.

“It’s a big, big Cyberman story, the latter being two-part. There are many Cybermen in this series.”

But will the Cybermen be the only threat in the final? Fans are already wondering if the evil master of Sacha Dhawan is also returning for the story after his smashing debut in the opening story of the series, while surprisingly new Doctor Jo Martin will probably also have to make a comeback before the series ends.

And who knows? If this final is something like the lively fifth episode of this series (which announced the return of the Judoon but hid the involvement of Barrowman’s Captain Jack or Martin’s new doctor), the Cybermen might just have a red (or silver) herring are even more exciting for something. View this space (and time).

Doctor Who will be broadcast on BBC One on Sunday at 7:10 PM