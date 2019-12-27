Final & # 39; Plunge for Pete & # 39; what will happen on what would have been Frates' 35th birthday

Loading...

Final 'Plunge for Pete' what will happen on what would have been Frates' 35th birthday

Updated: 2:27 PM EST December 27, 2019

Dozens of people will rush to the icy waters at Gloucester on Saturday for the last time to honor the legacy of the man behind the Ice Bucket Challenge. The annual dive for Pete will take place at 1 p.m. in Good Harbor Beach in what would have been Pete Frates' 35th birthday. Frates, a Beverly native and former Boston College baseball star, died earlier this month after a long battle against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. He was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in 2012. There is no known cure for the disease, which weakens the muscles and impairs physical functioning. In 2014, Frates and Pat Quinn of Yonkers inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge. As the challenge spread, approximately 17 million people worldwide were sprayed with a bucket of ice water. The challenge created awareness and more than $ 220 million in donations to work on a cure for the debilitating disease. Participants are asked to register for the dive at the Bass Rocks Golf Club from 11 a.m. After the event, the Bass Rocks Country Club will be the venue of a celebration that will include food, music and a cash bar.

