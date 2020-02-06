Filmmaker from Ukraine, Sentsov, tells Canada that the pressure on “bully” Putin | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“Putin does not understand peace. He only understands the language of violence.”

Trudeau praised Sentsov and repeated the condemnation of Russia when he welcomed the one-time political prisoner to his office in Parliament Hill. Sentsov was released in September after being imprisoned in what is generally regarded by Putin as a vendetta.

Sentsov was released as part of a larger prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia after serving part of his 20-year prison sentence in a prison colony in Arctic Russia for conspiring terrorist acts – allegations he denies.

Amnesty International said that Sentsov was subjected to an “extremely cynical show trial” and should never have spent a moment in prison. Sentsov organized a 144-day hunger strike to protest the imprisonment of dozens of Ukrainians in Russia.

Two months after his release, Sentsov received the highest human rights honor in Europe, the Sakharov Prize, named after the celebrated Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov.

When asked how he survived the prison, Sentsov remained silent.

“I don’t know why I am such a person – why I am tall, why I have green eyes,” he said.

“The most important thing to know is that I am not the only one in my country that is. There are many people like this, people you have never heard of and where you know nothing about. “

Russia holds hundreds of political prisoners in Crimea and Donbass, he said. They include soldiers, members of civil society and many minor children.

The only way to eliminate them is to get rid of Putin and end his six-year-old war against his country.

Some in the West do more than others. According to Sentsov, Europe is not increasing its weight.

“They look at him through the prism of their culture and their values ​​of the world.”

Too many European countries are too dependent on Russian oil and gas to take a stand against Putin. Europeans behave like good, well-behaved children at a birthday party, he said.

“Then a hooligan comes to that party, sits on the table and starts eating the cake. And they try to convince him, “don’t eat the cake,” he said.

“And those kids say,” maybe we can convince him not to eat the cake. “And then the hooligan says,” yes, yes, sure “and continues to do so.”

The United States and Canada are in a stronger position because they don’t rely on Russia for energy, he said.

Earlier, Trudeau thanked Sentsov for “your plea, for your strong voice, and for your commitment to sharing your story in a way that promotes the cause of a strong Ukraine.”

Sentsov met a group of MPs and senators on Tuesday evening, including Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, one of the many Canadian MPs who are calling for the release of Sentsov.

“Here’s a real hero who has stood in front of Putin’s kangaroo courts during his hunger strike,” said Conservative MP James Bezan, whose family is of Ukrainian descent.

“He has withstood the incredibly brutal prison system in Russia and has never doubted his support for an independent Ukraine. Crimea is Ukrainian territory and he was innocent. “

Sentsov finds it difficult to enter a room and accept accolades for a well-executed task if he feels responsible for people still in prison, “and a responsibility for my country that has not been reformed.”

He said he feels responsible for “ongoing Russian aggression,” and that his country has still not reclaimed the territory that was forcibly taken.

“For me,” he said, “that’s why I can’t stop.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 4, 2020.

Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press