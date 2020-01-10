Film review from 1917: war has never been captured so incredibly

Loading...

Our film reporting is sometimes outside the typical “nerd” spectrum and in 1917 is dangerously marginalized for Ars Technica. Anyone who reads our coverage of military technology and the history of war will be surprised to see how 1917 revolved around the German occupation of northern France in the First World War.

But 1917 (available nationwide after a Christmas launch in select U.S. cities) is not included in our list for accurate war times. Sobering and brutal as it is, it’s more of an abstraction than a historical reproduction. Instead of historical rhythms and exact retelling from colonel to colonel, it is an interpretation of stories from the First World War that the director / co-author Sam Mendes (Skyfall, American Beauty) heard from his experienced grandfather as a child.

Nonetheless, 1917 is added to our list because the one unbroken shot gimmick is a technological achievement and gives Mendes the ability to tell a different kind of First World War story than we’ve ever seen in cinemas.

Alberich with a difference

The first scene of the film is about two British soldiers who are ordered to march through allegedly occupied German territory and to send a message to a nearby regiment. In the film, the British believe that the Germans are withdrawing to a certain point, the Hindenburg Line, and have therefore sent a regiment to strike. In real history, the Germans did just that, and this defensive maneuver is called Operation Alberich.

But in 1917 the history of the First World War changed a little. In at least one position, the Germans have only partially withdrawn and are hiding to attack anyone who takes the “retreat” bait. Two messengers have until dawn to alert the British general, who is responsible for the nearby regiment. If they fail, thousands of their countrymen die.

The tension begins with the Lance Corporals Blake and Schofield (Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay) who have ordered crawling and marching through open fields, though pretty much everyone tells them not to. The Germans shot at us two days ago, the duo said. Mendes and his crew have already introduced the “unbroken camera shot” gimmick at this point when the young men march through the trench against the flow of other soldiers to reach a point where they can climb the trench and walk forward. Even before we reach the open area, we see events through a cleverly positioned camera that is far enough away from the duo to place bumping, colliding soldiers against the “lens” of the camera without interrupting the slowly moving swing of the dolly ,

But when the duo scales the walls, the scale of this camera work becomes clear. A first-time viewer is likely to shiver and clench the armrests as it is dramatically exciting to wonder if our boys are actually being attacked by hidden Germans. But the stuff that struck my jaw was how the camera team hovered and hovered around the adventurous duo without betraying their film presence. No shadows from cameras, boom microphones or other devices. No fresh film boots in the nearby mud. No disruption to the horrors of war scattered across the film’s battlefield (from dead horses to much, much worse).

It’s one thing to compliment Chapman and MacKay’s efforts on these unbroken recordings. The film reinterprets the old phrase “theater of war” because the actors have to complete exhausting and torturing sequences without remembering dialogues or changing positions between diving, crawling, marching and climbing. But it is still quite a while to see how Mendes and the crew dance around the leads. In a moment the camera is disturbingly close to the fear or horror of an actor. In a matter of seconds, it rotated to reveal the other actor’s movement and staging, while at the same time showing how much ground British soldiers have to cover to be successful.

Dialogue in the service of cinematography

Enlarge / Brothers in arms.

The 1917 action takes some organic pauses to pass for hours, but the film mostly pays attention to “pauses” in the middle to allow for cuts and resets. A branch runs here in the foreground. A lot of soldiers obscured the view there. Compared to the modern “One Unbroken Shot” tariff like Birdman, 1917 has a much more agile approach to hiding his film breaks.

The longest 10- and 15-minute routes also shorten the breaks. Because these moments last so long, viewers are likely to feel like they’re executing insane commands with a single comrade. Mendes and co-author Krysty Wilson-Cairns (Penny Dreadful) round off this tension mug with a delicious cherry of deeply felt yet lively dialogue between and during these sequences. A remarkable example is when our boys come across a tree formation. Sergeant Blake notices the trees with just enough detail and flourish to receive a mild rebuke from his comrade.

How does Blake know so much about these trees, Schofield jokes? His mother, Blake, answers meekly. A short but sweet anecdote follows as the camera slows down for that moment of breathing.

Every dialogue strike – the short motorcade with other young soldiers, the encounter with a frightened, hidden resident, a decisive exchange of combat information – is considered credible. The screenplay strikes a delicate balance between clarity and emotion and usually offers pauses and pauses between dramatic, uninterrupted action sequences.

In every way imaginable, Mendes’ film makes his cameras a star, because everything else that happens serves these dramatically staged sequences. We have seen other dramatic war films gain acceptance through cinematography, especially Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan. But the year 1917 has a different meaning. In interviews, Mendes noted that there is a lack of modern stories about the confusion and bustle of World War I and the armed forces that are reinventing things. Without disclosing too much, I would like to say that the focus of this film on the effort and grief of its few, strongly zoomed characters is in the service of Mendes’ declared filmmaking mission.

The resulting film is one of the most sobering works on war that have ever appeared on the screen. If I only described the plot of the film, I would have trouble recommending it in 1917; It’s a tough watch, and optimism is only slightly felt in the chaos of the First World War. But as a filmmaker’s success, 1917 is an indispensable document of the human constitution amid the realities of war.