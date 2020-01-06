Loading...

There is nothing new about movies that attract viewers by starting with gimmicky opening sequences. For example, recordings with one camera that continue without editing. Orson Welles did it in 1958 with “Touch of Evil” (a length of 3:19). Just like Robert Altman in 1992 with “The Player” (8:05) and Alfonso Cuarón in 2013 with “Gravity” (12:30). Film history also has a few films that seem to have traveled the distance: no edits at all, but one very complete one. A few of them have been examples of deception. Hitchcock’s “Rope” (1948) had clever “unseen” cuts, Alejandro G. Iñárritu was even smarter with his approach in “Birdman” (2014). The only marginally successful film – and that was only on the arthouse circuit – to make the performance for the real thing, one shot from start to finish, was the “Russian Ark” by Aleksandr Sokurov (2002).

The British filmmaker Sam Mendes, who won an Oscar for ‘American Beauty’ and directed the Bond films ‘Skyfall’ and ‘Specter’, has now made an effort. Going on the “fake” route, and popping into smooth, invisible edits at key moments in dark places or through brilliant digital deception, his WWI movie “1917” looks like a single two-hour shot.

And it works! Set in France in April 1917 and starting with two British soldiers, enjoying a moment of relaxation, relaxing in a pastoral field, the camera pulls back as they stand and walk towards it and soon receive orders from their commander. It stays and circles around them and follows quickly behind them, or follows beside them while they keep moving.

Yes, this takes as long as the film, and although it initially feels like a gimmick, it is quickly forgotten. Perhaps because viewers don’t feel like they’re just watching the movie, but are in it, exactly with these two men – Lance Corporal Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) and his friend Lance Corporal Schofield (George MacKay). Then the intense story begins, which further diverts attention from the remarkable visual performance of Mendes and his excellent cinematographer Roger Deakins.

The soldiers are instructed to cross No Man’s Land, find another commander and convince him to stop a planned attack on a so-called retreating German army, because the intelligence services have discovered that the Germans are actually luring them into a trap.

Most of the film follows their arduous, usually on foot, nine-mile journey, starting in their own tight trenches, past tired soldiers and dead soldiers, ascending and further into fields strewn with combat, strewn with more dead soldiers, as well as dead horses and associated flies and rats.

It’s a war is hell movie, and that’s just seeing the after effects of the fight. There is no gunfire on the screen for the first hour. But there are lots of terrifying moments, some in the German trenches they explore, some in buildings they find, but not sure if they have been abandoned. Yet it is just as good a film about friendship and looking forward to each other, most of which are achieved with very little dialogue, usually only between these two men.

There are other characters at the beginning, and more at the end, some played, in very short cameos, by famous actors: Colin Firth, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong among them. But the film lingers on being about Blake and Schofield and their mission – and what happens all the time, but subtly, is that it seems to happen with one camera after every movement.

The idea that the entire event takes place in real time is temporarily abandoned when a plot development involves a rapid blur to black and then falls back into a night scene. And it’s quickly back to the effective one-shot technique that keeps it running, helping to make the mission look and feel more dangerous and horrible. The film ends in a peaceful tone that books the opening scene, but when the credits end up, two things will be clear: you have received a message about the futility of war and you have seen an epic.

Ed Symkus now writes about films for more content.

“1917”

Written by Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns; directed by Sam Mendes

With Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay

Nominal R