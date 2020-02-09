Fill your empty house (and heart) with these succulents in the Amazon sale

Best Home Deals Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home and automotive deals that are updated daily.

Houseplant and succulent golden box Amazon

Succulents are actually the cats of plants … just not as sad as you have a lot. They don’t need much attention to thrive. They need some water and care here and there, but otherwise they can save themselves.

Today’s Gold Box lowers the price on some of them before Valentine’s Day. If you’re in a relationship, succulents surpass a bouquet of roses that will die within a week. If you are single, well, they are fun to watch while you think about your romantic failures.

Do you already have a lot of succulents? Fortunately, this sale also includes a number of houseplants. So really, there is something for everyone.

But unlike true love, this sale won’t last long. So … get yours today.

$ 18

From Amazon

$ 22

From Amazon

$ 20

From Amazon

$ 20

From Amazon

$ 17

From Amazon

$ 26

From Amazon

