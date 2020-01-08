Loading...

MANILA, Philippines – A huge crowd of mostly barefoot Filipino Catholics prayed for peace in the Middle East when they started an annual procession of an age-old black statue of Jesus Christ in one of Asia’s largest religious events on Thursday.

The lengthy procession of the wooden black Nazarene attracts massive numbers of mostly poor Catholic devotees who pray for the sick and a better life every year. But the widespread fears about the escalating conflict between the United States and Iran were emphasized in a pre-war mass before the raw procession of Thursday unfolded.

“Let us not forget that the threat of violence is growing in other parts of the world and hopefully this will not lead to war,” Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle told the crowd in a coastal park in Manila.

The popular Church leader of Manila asked the tens of thousands of devotees dressed in maroon shirts – the color of the robe of the Black Nazarene – to pause for a moment and pray for peace in the Middle East and the safety of his people, including many Filipino expat workers.

“Let’s pray … that the desire to get revenge diminishes,” Tagle said.

One of the world’s leading labor providers, the Philippines would face a gigantic crisis as hostilities escalate between the US and Iran and destroy other Middle Eastern countries that host many Filipinos, such as Saudi Arabia and Israel.

The Philippine government ordered Filipino workers to leave Iraq and Iran on Wednesday. The army prepared to deploy naval ships, three air force cargo planes and one battalion of marines and army troops to help evacuations in the event of hostilities worsening.

Organizers of the Black Nazarene events expect a maximum of 4 million people to participate in the procession, which usually ends late in the evening when the life-sized statue of Christ is returned to a church in the working-class Quiapo district of Manila.

More than 12,000 police, including bombing teams, were deployed to secure the procession, although the authorities said they had not followed a specific security threat to the event.

Aside from ensuring that devotees stay safe in the huge crowd, the police are also working to clear the streets in front of the carriage with the statue, significantly reducing the time from usually dawn to midnight procession. Guns and spirits were banned and signals from mobile phones got stuck in the neighborhood.

Devotees pushed back as they tried to touch the statue complained, but despite the security and the tropical heat, crowds of people dangerously forced people around the carriage in a tight suit of humanity. They threw small towels at volunteers in the carriage so that they could wipe and return parts of the cross and the statue, believing that the forces of the Nazarene healed ailments and guaranteed good health and a better life.

Dozens of people fainted or were injured and were carried away on stretchers by volunteers from the Red Cross.

Crowned with thorns and carrying a cross, the statue of the Nazarene is presumably brought in 1606 by Spanish missionaries from Mexico to Manila. The ship that carried it caught fire, but the charred statue survived. Some believe that the endurance of the statue, of fires and earthquakes throughout the centuries and intense bombing during the Second World War, is a testament to its powers.

The spectacle reflects the unique brand of Catholicism, including superstition, in the largest Catholic nation in Asia. Dozens of Filipinos have nailed themselves on Good Friday in a different tradition that attracts large crowds and tourists every year.

That religious passion has continued to exist in the Philippines, even now that President Rodrigo Duterte has stepped up the attacks on the Catholic Church, the faith and the bishops, who have criticized the thousands of murders during his fight against drugs. Duterte caused indignation among many Catholics two years ago when he called God “stupid” and later questioned the basic principles of the Catholic faith. He offered to resign immediately if someone can prove that God exists.

Associated Press journalists Aaron Favila and Joeal Calupitan contributed to this report.

Jim Gomez, The Associated Press