Filip Benkovic to Celtic - Neil Lennon responds

NEIL LENNON has not ruled out a late move for Filip Benkovic, as the.m Celtic manager weighs up his options before Friday’s deadline.

Leicester lets the defender go on loan if he can bring in a center back before the window closes.

Asked if he could enter the former Celtic player, Lennon was without obligation and did nothing to dispel rumors that Celtic could try to bring him back.

“I don’t know is the answer,” Lennon told Leicester Mercury when asked about a loan movement for Filip.

“I only worked for Filip for a short term, but I know he had a good impact here last season.”

“Hopefully we will bring one or two this week.”

Filip was brought to Celtic by Brendan Rodgers and by the time Neil Lennon came in, the mid-backs suffered niggles injuries. Jozo was put in place and kept his position in the team for the rest of the season.

Would Filip come back with the Lennon leadership?

The window closes on Friday and Celtic has so far drawn a striker and a defensive midfielder.