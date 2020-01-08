Filip Benkovic Available for January Transfer

Loading...

FILIP BENKOVIC appears to be on loan this month, it was created after the player got a rare outing for Leicester in the FA Cup game.

Sunsport has revealed that the English side is open to Filip who will be loaned out again in January to get some more playing time before Brendan Rodgers looks at his options in the summer.

Benkovic sustained an injury during Leicester’s 2-0 win over Wigan at the weekend, but it only stopped him training for a few days.

During his loan period with Celtic last season, Filip played 26 times and even managed to score twice on the score form.

There was no doubt that he was a valuable asset when he was fit, but injury problems made the Croatian no runaway. If Celtic wanted a centerback for six months, he could be ideal if he could stay fit enough.

SunSport credit Championship side Derby with interest to take the player on loan.