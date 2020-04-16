Fil Thorpe-Evans balances emotions in the new issue of the post-Neck Deep project

Prblm Chld, the electronic pop vehicle for former Up to your neck bass player Fil Thorpe-Evans, has returned with new music. Today AltPress will premiere with “Navy Blue”, with singer Heather Sommer. It is the sequel to Thorpe-Evans’ previous single ‘Voices’.

Last year, Thorpe-Evans met Sommer at a writing camp in Nashville, Tennessee. Sommer, known for her performances on tracks by the Chainsmokers and Steve Aoki, had kept in touch with him. “I thought she was super talented with a great voice,” he says. “I was super happy to have the opportunity to work with her. The top line [vocal] itself was something that Heather originally brought me. It was just her voice and piano on a demo, and I immediately loved the vocals and the story it told.

“I took the voice of the demo and was just starting to experiment with new chords and melodies and building production ideas. It was very fast and organic. Which is always positive. ‘

For ‘Navy Blue’ Thorpe-Evans wanted to balance the emotion of Sommer’s lyrics with a sense of optimism.

“The song’s lyrics are meant to capture the feeling of emptiness you can feel, even if everything around you seems to be perfect,” he continues. “If you work so hard for your goals or a dream and you realize it, but you still feel like you’re missing something. That can be very difficult to process and handle. It’s something Heather and I do and this song was meant to express it I wanted to try to find a way to balance that emotion with an undertone of positivity But I wanted to try to make it feel somewhat optimistic and happy in his tone. I feel like it ended there, which is nice. “

As Prblm Chld, Thorpe-Evans has expanded his skills away from the rugged punk pop Neck Neck. His work in the electronic world has a special skill that captivates with its subtlety. Ironically, because he only started a few years ago.

“I even discovered electronic music only a few years ago, and I had never produced it before,” he says. “I was a writer, but certainly not a producer. However, once I fell into the rabbit hole, it was not enough just to enjoy the music. I had to learn how to make it. So I just started teaching myself, and now I’m still going. Learning to produce electronic music for any other genre was a great tool, I think. Because now I produce other projects of all genres. The level of depth and sonic knowledge required to do successful electronic production can lead to virtually all other genres being produced. “

Thorpe-Evans hopes to have more Prblm Chld songs before the release of an EP. Check out “Navy Blue” below and let us know how you feel.