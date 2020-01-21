Fighter jet competitors are still waiting to see if they meet Canada's interoperability requirements

An RCAF CF-18 departs from CFB Bagotville, Quebec.

Andrew Vaughan / The Canadian Press

Companies participating in Canada’s future fighter jet program have not yet heard from the federal government about the security and interoperability documentation they submitted early October as a prelude to submitting their bids.

The companies have submitted the paperwork in which they demonstrate how they can meet Canada’s security and interoperability requirements. Public services and procurement Canada was expected to inform the companies whether or not they met the criteria; without that approval, submitting a bid for the $ 19 billion fighter jet program is virtually no waste of time.

Some officials in the aerospace industry wonder why there is a delay, as bids have to be submitted by the end of March. Their argument is that the security requirements / interoperability documents are fairly simple, so they wonder why it has taken more than three months to date for PSPC to review the material. Others have wondered whether the delay means that the only European fighter jet in the competition, the Gripen, may encounter difficulties in meeting the requirements of interoperability / security requirements with the US.

But PSPC spokeswoman Michèle LaRose tells Defense Watch that there will be feedback for the space companies. It is expected at the end of this month.

“The feedback given to suppliers is intended to help them respond to the request for quotation with offers that meet Canada’s security requirements,” she noted in an email.