Fight with wife over Filet-O-Fish sandwich Racine man lands in prison: “Got in her face”

RACINE – Triston Scarpetta of Racine is confronted with several charges after a fight with a woman for a Filet-O-Fish sandwich. Scarpetta, 24, is confronted with the following criminal counts:

Misdemeanor battery, assessments of domestic violence

Crime or intimidation of a victim, assessments of domestic violence

Disordered behavior, assessments of domestic violence

According to the criminal complaint, officers were sent to an apartment in Racine on Sunday afternoon, 9 February, to investigate an attack report. An officer contacted a woman who indicated that she lived with Scarpetta for two years. She said, “She ordered the defendant a McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish sandwich. (The woman) stated that McDonald’s employees put cheese and tartar on the Filet-O-Fish. (The woman) stated that the defendant did not cheese and tartar sauce ‘and’ got angry ‘because of the way the sandwich was made.

The woman told the police that Scarpetta “came in her face”, pushed her and dropped her, “hit him in the neck.” When she got up, the complaint says that Scarpetta “put the woman in a chokehold and started choking her.” When the woman started to scream, Scarpetta fled the apartment and took the woman’s cell phone outside.

Eventually an officer found Scarpetta. The complaint says that Scarpetta had said to the police: “He was arguing with his girlfriend and both were pushing each other.”

Scarpetta appeared his first appearance in court on Monday, February 10. Bond was set at $ 500 – and Scarpetta must be back in court on April 20.

