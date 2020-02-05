Fight the corona virus, wash your hands

The medical officer of Health for Hastings Prince Edward says there are three important things to remember when avoiding corona virus.

They are all well-known healthy precautions, including: Wash your hands.

Dr. medical officer Peter Oglaza told the Health Council on Wednesday that there are 24,000 confirmed cases in the world and nearly 400 dead, almost all in China.

Oglaza said, “It’s never been seen in people … People need to be in close contact to get infected by the virus … Health officials learn more about it every day and work with caution.”

Referring to the Canadians who have returned here from Wuhan, China, board member Jan O’Neill commented: “The Canadians are being repatriated to our community. Our community is unique in having the airbase (CFB Trenton). That is one of the things that needs to be added to our consultation. “

The province consults with public health and ambulance services about possible changes in their future composition and finances.

Oglazas tells Quinte News that local health units play supporting roles for Public Health Canada.

He says: “We monitor locally. All guidelines are present. “

He notes that the processes can manage every pathogen that enters Canada.

Oglaza adds that the advice for the public to protect themselves against coronavirus is the same as for the common cold and flu.

Mayor of Tweed Jo-Anne Albert, who was re-elected as chairman of the board, paid tribute to the public health personnel working with the federal authorities on this issue.

