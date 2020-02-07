Fifteen suspected cases of corona viruses tested in Ireland

The Department of Health said 15 cases of coronavirus were suspected in the National Virus Reference Laboratory.

However, there are no confirmed cases in Ireland yet.

Dr. Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said: “A confirmed coronavirus case in Ireland is possible as the number of cases we observe internationally is increasing.

“Ireland has comprehensive public health and emergency plans and is prepared for a confirmed case if one should occur.”

Dr. Cillian De Gascun, chairman of the Coronavirus Expert Advisory Group, added: “We have not seen continued human-to-human transmission in any other country outside of China, which is a positive indicator of our containment efforts.

“We will continue to monitor the spread and development of the virus as there is still much to learn and will make recommendations to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).”

The department says Ireland is “well positioned” to identify and respond to a case that could arise here.

According to the HSE, it has worked with front-line employees in recent weeks to respond to the virus.

Around 3,000 personal protection packages have been issued to general practitioners and clinics across the country and will be received in the coming days.

Meanwhile, a third person in the UK tested positive for corona virus, the local health ministry said.

The person has no contracts in the UK or China, but another Asian country that the department would not specify.

The death toll in mainland China rose 73 people on Thursday to 563, mainly in Hubei province, with 28,018 confirmed infections within the world’s second largest economy.

Outside of mainland China, 26 cases have been reported in the EU and UK.

There are 12 cases in Germany, six in France, two in Italy, one in Belgium, one in Finland, one in Spain and one in Sweden.

The corona virus is transmitted through contact and droplets. According to HSE, good cough and sneeze hygiene with regular hand washing is the best way to keep yourself healthy.

Corona virus symptoms may take up to 14 days to appear.