Fifa will allocate 150 million to members USD coronavirus support funds

FIFA will spend $ 150 million (€ 139 million) on members of football associations to help overcome the financial woes caused by the coronavirus, the global governing body said on Friday.

FIFA stated that “full operational funding” in 2019 and 2020 The 211 members of the association will be distributed over the next few days “as the first plan for an assistance plan to help the football community affected by the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Each national governing body will receive $ 500,000, which, according to FIFA, will normally be delivered “once specific criteria have been met”, but will spend those funds and all “remaining rights in 2019 and 2020”.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the funds were “the first step in implementing a large-scale financial aid plan that we are developing in response to an emergency situation across the football community.”

“FIFA has a duty to be there and to support those in great need,” said an Infantino spokesman. “It starts with providing immediate financial support to members of our associations, many of whom are experiencing severe financial difficulties.”

Funding comes from the Forward 2.0 program, which was launched in 2016. And a total of 2019-2022. Will amount to $ 1.746 billion (about $ 1.6 billion).

FIFA announced the establishment of a football support fund last month, but has not provided any additional information on its activities or scope since then.

