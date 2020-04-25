FIFA to provide m 150 million virus relief funds to members

The global governing body has announced that FIFA will give $ 150 million (9 139 million) to member football associations to deal with financial problems caused by the corona virus.

FIFA said that “all operational funds” will be distributed among 211 member associations in the next few days as part of the relief effort to help the football community affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Each national governing body receives $ 500,000 and is usually issued “upon the completion of the prescribed criteria,” but FIFA will release “the remaining rights in 2019 and 2020”.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said, “These funds are the first step in a long-range financial relief program we are developing to respond to emergencies across the football community.”

“It is FIFA’s duty to be there and to support those who are in dire need,” Infantino added. “It all starts with providing immediate financial assistance to our member associations, many of which are experiencing severe financial hardship.”

Funds come from the Forward 2.0 program, launched in 2016, and will total $ 1.746 billion (approximately 1.6 billion euros) for 2019-2022.

Last month, FIFA announced it would create a football support fund, but did not provide much information about its operation or scope.

