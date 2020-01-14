FIFA 20 receives title update 10 with detailed patch notes

EA today released a brand new update titled “Title Update # 10” for the soccer simulator title FIFA 20.

The new update aims to correct and update tons of aspects of the game. Fortunately, the full patch notes have been released, showing fans exactly what has been fixed and changed in the game. Highlights include changes to the FIFA Ultimate teams, career mode, and technical game features. The full list is quite extensive. Therefore, check all new fixes and functions.

Read the full patch notes for FIFA 20 Title Update 10 below:

Hello FIFA fans,

The latest FIFA 20 title update is now available on PC and includes the following changes.

Playing style:

The following changes were made:

The impact of the change in dribbling response time introduced in Title Update # 2 has been further increased. Dribble response time increased if no dribble modifiers or skill steps were used. This applies to players with an average rating of 80 or more between the attributes dribble, agility and balance. The effectiveness of this improvement is scaled based on the average rating, with the slightest improvement at 80 and the greatest improvement at 99.

Increased the effectiveness of simple shots from a distance of 13.7 meters to the target. These shots are more likely to hit the goal and not hit the post or miss the goal. The goal is the exact location where the ball is expected to land. This is determined by a mixture of the direction input and the setting for the shooting aid.

Shots from very small angles tend to hit the goal.

The maximum time that a player can stand at the start has been reduced from 30 seconds to 15 seconds.

Increased speed of Goal Kick Pass animations. The changes to the speed of Goal Kick Pass in TU # 7 also affected other set pieces, and the changes were reversed based on community feedback. The change in this title update only affects the animations of the target kick pass and no other set pieces.

Green Timed Shots are now less buggy. Adjusted targets with green timing to be more effective.

When transitioning to a set piece, players must use their direction input after the transition in order to be able to execute the set piece quickly. This change prevents set pieces from accidentally firing when the direction entrance is held and pass / shoot actions are requested quickly during the transition.

Increased exit speed when sprinting from a penalty dribble for players with an average rating of 80 or higher between the attributes dribbling, agility and balance. This action can be performed by sprinting in a certain direction during a punitive dribble. The exit speed and duration are scaled based on the average rating, with the slightest improvement at 80 and the greatest improvement at 99.



Addresses the following issues:

With a certain key combination, the symbol for the second change of defender temporarily disappeared.

In some situations, the offside logic has recognized the wrong pass recipient. This happened when two potential passport recipients stood close together and only one of them was apart.



FUT:

Addresses the following issues:

The Squad Conflict SBC popup did not take into account all available squads for conflicts.

The Transfer List tile sometimes displayed incorrect numbers.

The images on the field sometimes overlapped after a goal was scored in Squad Battles.

Sometimes manager items were listed as having 0% negotiation.

Some badge rewards were displayed in the background on the season’s progress screen.

In King Of The Hill, the user interface did not always show how much a goal was worth until a goal was scored.

During the formation of the FUT Club, the loaner item appeared to be in the wrong position, even if the player had placed it in the right position. This was just a visual problem.

Concept Player objects in the active squad were not automatically replaced by an active Player object that was accessed from the Transfer Market tab on the squad screen.

Fixed rare freeze cases trying to play a friend and scroll through the list of friends.

The OTW player item design was cut off when displaying on the field after scoring a goal.

Sometimes dynamic images temporarily disappeared.

Updates to some front-end graphics.

Career Mode:

The following changes were made:

Ultimate difficulty to offer a bigger challenge.

Squad Hub and Team Management added links to player conversations.

The color options for some manager hairstyles have been adjusted.

Addresses the following issues:

If the display of player form indicators in career mode is disabled and sometimes overlaps with other elements of the user interface, the form indicators only apply to Kick Off.

When editing goalkeepers in Player Career they were not shown a goalkeeper’s jersey.

VOLTA FOOTBALL:

The following changes were made:

Adept training exercises now display direct leaderboards.

The label “Add / Remove Guest” has been removed if no second controller is connected.

Addresses the following issues:

Several “Syd” in-game avatars sometimes appeared in VOLTA STORY.

Tournaments:

Fixed the following issue:

Some teams did not play enough games when playing with the MLS.

Visuals and presentation:

The following changes were made:

71 star heads added. These are only available after a server update. Please follow @EAFIFADIRECT for updates on when this will be live in the game.

Updates for multiple kits, balls, billboards, badges and 2D headshots.

Addresses the following issues:

Fixed instances of the in-game camera that do not change smoothly when the flight path is low.

Corrected text errors when downloading a squad update.

Celebrations sometimes caused a temporary blank screen at Century Link Stadium.

Thank you to everyone who gave us feedback. As the FIFA 20 season progresses, we will provide you with more information and updates as they become available.

The FIFA team

FIFA 20 is now available for PS4, Xbox One and PC. Download Title Update 10 on all platforms now! Are you looking forward to the latest update? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: FIFA forums