FIFA 18 Game Download Free PC Game

FIFA 18 is a football video game and is part of the FIFA series, developed by Electronic Arts and also released on September 29, 2017, for MS Windows, PS4 and Xbox One. This is the 25th part of the FIFA series.

FIFA 18 gameplay



FIFA 18 is a sports game with football. This game is fully licensed With the 12 countries, with the new stadium, in this game over 30 terrains and a total of 82. In the Premier League and Alan McAnally. Commentary again provided by the match score.

This game has a new version of Legends. The Diego Maradona has become a legend of the ultimate team, and he joins With the Brazillian with the 95. This game has a new objective “Siii” and named after 1970, the Dutch have four new skills in the game. the game begins with TV-style and selection of key cuts and game from Alex Hunter and enjoys their last day. After returning home, the team receives information about a tournament with the United States, which Alex invited with Rio Ferdinand later and his old friend.

Features Of FIFA 18

The first FIFA 18 match of the year in the Premier League and Michael tells Alex about Real Madrid and signs it. Decides to follow his dreams to make requests. The Alex has teammates and the fans will lose the entry team. You only need a day to transfer the closing window, and this reveals that a Real Madrid and that he deals with the executive club and appreciates that Michael or Alex believed the agreement and the fact that put the transfer request who wanted to leave. They later withdrew their team and postponed it to the deadline and admitted that they really wanted to connect with the reputation of laggards, Alex is also angry for having played his football career and the player has the opportunity to forgive Michael for staying with him.

The player’s decision is to receive a call from the father, who does not work with the team and plays for certain injuries and the attackers have sufferers with the options and outside training with the young people and arrive with the offers accepted and help the team achieve after arriving in the United States.

FIFA 18 Gameplay Trailer

System requirements for FIFA 18 Game



Operating system: Windows 7 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i3

RAM: 8 GB

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 460

Free disk space: 50 GB of space

