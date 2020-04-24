Fierro: The Eagles’ NFL Draft batting average needs to improve – Sports – The Intruder

If they do not, the birds could end the prime years of quarterback Carson Wentz’s career

It may be just swinging the ball and trying to hit singles, but the Philadelphia Eagles and general manager Howie Roseman have to raise their batting average in the NFL Draft or risk wasting most of it major franchise quarterback Carson Wentz outside the playoffs.

Since Roseman was restored to power following the dismissal of coach Chip Kelly near the end of the 2015 season, he has assembled a team good enough to win the Super Bowl in his second year back. But the team has since had an incredible turnover.

What’s more, Roseman made it clear that they need to get younger after Wentz signed a monster contract extension last year because they won’t be able to afford the kinds of high-priced veterans who helped pay them this last couple. years, like Malcolm Jenkins, Alshon Jeffery, Nigel Bradham and even Nick Foles.

Their last four drafts did not quite help that process.

They beat Wentz with the second overall pick in 2016, though he only played a total of nine career playoff snaps.

They also scored well by drafting offensive linemen Isaac Seumalo and Halapoulivaati Vaitai that same year, adding defensive end Derek Barnett (first round), part-time front corner Rasul Douglas (third round) and cornerback linebacker Nate Gerry (fifth round) in 2017, tight end Dallas Goedert (second round) and corner Avonte Maddox (fourth round) in 2018 and running back Miles Sanders (second round) last year.

Maybe he’ll tackle Andre Dillard (first round, 2019) while Jordan Mailata (seventh round, 2018) proves that they are high quality offensive linemen and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (second round, 2019) will serve as in-service receiver.

But even if they do, that’s 12 players – none of whom ever swept a Pro Bowl berth other than Wentz – out of 26 picks.

Not good enough, especially with six starters on offense, seven on defense and 35 of the 53 players overall from their Super Bowl team already gone.

Wentz was, in fact, the only player the Eagles picked over the previous six drafts to earn a Pro Bowl berth. This kind of future cannot be continued, or anything they did in a free agency will pay off.

Roseman knows it and could be on the clock too if they can’t start finding more elite, cost-controlled talent.

A big part of that is players who are prone to avoid injury, like cornerback Sidney Jones, wide receiver Mack Hollins and Barnett.

And, well, Wentz.

It’s going to be even harder to put that part right this year, considering closing the nation down before NFL teams could get their medical personnel to personally check or get as many prospects as possible find out about them.

Others come in with a sound plan each year. The Eagles completely missed the first round in 2014, which resulted in Marcus Smith being selected with No. 1 pick. 26 overall after moving down from 22, one pick below their starting point on Thursday night.

As a result Roseman lost a power struggle for Kelly at the end of the following season, turning 2015 into an eternity for someone who could be the highest-paid equipment manager in league history.

Roseman believes he learned from the botched draft as well as the year from football operations.

“I know we talked about the 2014 draft and right away the trade market dynamics changed with trading that took place in the top 10,” he said, “and then the price rose and we went through a number of cases fake and we had the worst case scenario and the best case scenario.

“So you have to be prepared for the worst-case scenario. You have to stack the board the way you would be comfortable taking the 21st player on your board, not hope. Let’s say this a lot: Hope is not a strategy. The sign is that’s what we’ve hung up. “

That was not the case for 2014. Today, Roseman argued.

“We expect the worst and hope for the best,” he said. “And then we will make sure that as the draft goes on, what is going on, what is going on in the trade market, what is getting people, what is being sought, where is the run started and where is our table it falls from. “

And they need to improve their batting average and start acquiring some truly elite talent instead of mostly middle-of-the-road players who have covered their draft classes for over half a century.

Nick Fierro covers the eagles for The Morning Call