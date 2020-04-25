Fierro: Jalen Reagor presents the Eagles with the vertical threat – Sports – The Intelligencer

While the first-round pick is not a finished product, Reager is a playmaker that fits the system well

Message for Philadelphia Eagles fans who are a little nervous now about TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor: Relax.

They may not have come away with one of the top three receivers in this year’s NFL Draft on Thursday night. But where they were picking at Number 21 in the first round and the price they would have to pay to move up, they didn’t do as badly as the #FireHowie movement on Twitter suggests.

They wanted a down-the-field playmaker.

A reagent.

They wanted someone that suited their system and the skill set of Carson Wentz quarterback.

A reagent does.

They wanted someone who can play outdoors as a classic “X” split end.

Reagor does that too.

Does it have flaws?

Yes.

Could he be running faster than 4.47 in the 40-yard dash at NFL Scouting Combinations?

Yes, which he did during rehearsals in Houston about a month later, after his Pro Day was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It ran 4.28, in fact. And its 4.22. Here, after training full-time for the event, his weight dropped from 206 to 197 pounds.

Last season he averaged over 20 yards on 15-pound returns, bringing two of them to the home.

A reagent, according to multiple descriptions of swollen, electric, is burning fast, a physical specimen capable of a top speed like a flash and with incredible jumping ability.

With these qualities comes worries about falls and physicality. It’s not a big barrier and it can be difficult to break free initially against larger corners that use media coverage.

But it’s almost impossible to find a receiver with the 21st pick who checks each box. Eagles front office and coaches believe they can work with the many raw materials that Reagor offers, though they tend to change receiver coaches every full moon.

So does Wentz, who tweeted shortly after the pick that “big things are (are)!”

Let go bro! Welcome to Philly! Big things in common! #flyeaglesfly https://t.co/rxJXjatJvt

– Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) April 24, 2020

In the end, with so many talented receivers still on the board, it came to fruition, according to Roseman.

“Everyone had their favorite kind,” he said, “and there was a lot of debate and debate, a lot of good players in that position in this draft. But Jalen would fit what we were really looking for. He is an explosive man. His ability to contribute as a receiver, in return, his ability to explosive with the ball in his hands was everything we were looking for, and Coach (Doug Pederson) and his team talked to us as a team about what they were doing really want to emphasize. “

“This guy, he can definitely stretch the field,” Pederson said. “For a 5-10 / 5-11 guy, he can rise. He can get balls over the edge, as we say. He has the flexibility of not only playing outside, but playing indoors as well. he has versatility as a special teams, punt-returner and potential kickoff-return guy. “

TCU moved to true freshman quarterback Max Duggan in 2019. That explains at least in part why Reagor’s offensive production dropped from 72 receptions for an average of 1,061 yards (14.7) and nine touchdowns in 2018 to 43 receptions with for 611 yards (14.2 average) while five touchdowns last. season.

Here’s another explanation, coming from analyst Jordan Reid of The Draft Network: “Reagor is trying to make moves before he gets the catch. He is immediately turned on by his play-making sensors, but he often forgets to take care of the next steps, which are catching the ball. “

Those things can be improved, though. If Reagor wants to be great, it will happen.

He does.

“I can do everything,” said Reagor. “I feel like I didn’t even get close to my ceiling. I can play any position. Like I said, when I’m on the field there are more than 11 players on the offense, in fact, just as I play my game I think it’s on film and it’s going to be fun and I’m ready to play.

“… I may not be the tallest person, but I am very strong on the outside. I play because I’m 6-4 but I’m 5-11. Like I said, I think when you look at me, I’m not an inside or outside receiver; I’m a receiver. I can do whatever they want. “

Who knows how much better the Eagles could have been last season if DeSean Jackson didn’t go down in Week 2 and basically missed the rest of the season?

Now he comes back healthy, together with an insurance policy they didn’t have in 2019.

Which means the wheels are already turning in the mind of Pederson’s home quarantine.

“Any receiver with this kind of skill, like DeSean, as fast as he is, you find ways to get the ball in his hands,” said Pederson, “and there is obviously a way to do that .

“You see it on film. You see the receiver screens on film. You see the vertical threat on film (and) the chance to put it in the slot, put it outside in different things, in different possibilities. “

The Eagles needed a young explosive receiver.

They accomplished that objective in the first round.

Nick Fierro covers the eagles for The Morning Call