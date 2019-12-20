Fiat Chrysler is having a fire sale before Christmas because it built too many damn cars: report

Loading...

EVERYTHING MUST GO at Fiat Chrysler dealers, Ram can have a plan to build a medium-sized truck with the help of PSA, GM remembers a lot of cars and Amazon is buying trucks. All that and more in the morning shift of December 20, 2019.

1st Gear: Fiat Chrysler is having a big sale of car fires

Fiat Chrysler is building too many damn cars we wrote last month after Bloomberg reported high vehicle inventories that Fiat Chrysler dealers didn't order. The result, Bloomberg wrote, was the re-establishment of a "sales bank" of unsolicited cars. And now, when Christmas is approaching, Fiat Chrysler is allegedly pressing distributors to eliminate that sales bank in the next few days, which means Bloomberg calls a "sales bombing." From the news site:

The Italian-American automaker offers its most aggressive discounts since the financial crisis to sell certain model cars of the year 2019 under its Dodge, Jeep and Ram brands, according to internal marketing documents. At a conference call last week, sales staff were asked to work overtime to pressure the company's 2,400 dealers network to take more vehicles and reduce unallocated inventory to zero before Christmas.

(…)

For Fiat Chrysler, now in a merger agreement with the PSA Group in France, the bombing of sales marks an expensive fight after it accumulated a stock of up to 70,000 cars not allocated for the month of December. The company says that the accumulation is the result of a one-year system to expedite manufacturing by using data analysis to forecast demand, which can cause the supply to increase and decrease. But it is also generating internal tensions, as some employees expressed their frustration because the cars produced do not match market preferences, according to the conference call and people with knowledge of the matter.

According to Bloomberg, Fiat Chrysler's "excess inventory" stood at 40,000 in the third quarter before falling to 5,000. Then, as "a person with knowledge of the matter" told the news site, he jumped to 60,000 in November and 70,000 in December. This week, apparently it is 25,800 cars.

Bloomberg mentions an internal email from Fiat Chrysler that describes the incentives that are driven to help sell excess vehicles:

In the internal marketing email last month, the company described new incentives to move "banking units." Fiat Chrysler has been offering prices to employees that are promoted as the most aggressive since 2008, reducing 5% of what the dealer pays, in addition to applying additional refunds to certain vehicles.

If you're wondering what a sales bank is, I'll cite the homonymous autobiography of former Chrysler boss Lee Iacocca, who says:

I was horrified to discover that we had no dealer orders to build these cars … This inventory was known as the Chrysler sales bank, which was nothing more than an excuse to keep the plants running when we didn't have dealer orders for the cars.

At regular intervals, the Manufacturing Division told the Sales Division how many and what types of vehicles they were going to produce. Then it would be up to the Sales Division to try to sell them. This was completely the other way around in my book. The company had recruited young bright university graduates who were sitting in hotel rooms day after day with fingers trapped on a phone, trying to sell iron to vendors through banks.

(…)

Something had to be done about all those cars, so at the end of each month, the offices in the area used to "move the iron" by carrying out a fire sale … And the dealers got used to it. They soon learned that if they waited until the last week of the month, someone from the area office would call them and try to pack ten cars for a special price.

Bloomberg says that FCA "argues that a sales bank is operating," and instead says that high inventory is a "temporary side effect of the predictive analysis system, which saved the company 400 million euros ($ 445 million). during the third quarter, and cut 140,000 units of its total inventory. "

In any case, it seems that there may be some interesting offers for smoking.

2nd gear: GM removes a lot of cars

General Motors is recalling more than 800,000 vehicles for two different reasons, one related to a fire hazard and another related to a brake problem. The brake recall affects 332,560 Chevy Silverado 1500s, 821 Cadillac CT6s and 130,614 GM Sierra 1500s, all of the 2019 model years, for a combined total of approximately 460,000 vehicles.

The NHTSA Safety Withdrawal Report describes the problem that could disable the ABS system, indicating:

On November 15, 2019, GM's EBCM provider informed GM that, in analyzing the data in connection with an investigation related to a GM product, it identified a software error that could, under a very precise sequence of operational events , cause the entry of EBCM in certain vehicles. a mode that deactivates the ESC and the vehicle's ABS for a single ignition cycle. In this mode, the vehicle's diagnostic systems will not illuminate the vehicle's ESC and ABS indicator lights. On December 5, 2019, GM's Field Safety and Action Decision Authority decided to carry out a default withdrawal.

The recall remedy will involve dealers who flash the electronic brake control module again.

GM also issued another recall involving 242,655 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and 107,716 GMC Sierra 1500, all of the 2019 and 2020 model years, for a combined total of approximately 350,000 trucks. The problem has to do with the glue by loosening a nut between the battery cable and the alternator. From the Security Retirement Report on the NHTSA website:

On August 20, 2019, GM's Canadian Brand Quality Manager submitted a report of a position in a GMC Sierra 2019 to GM's Speak Up For Safety (SUFS) program. The analysis of that vehicle showed that the nut that secures the B + cable to the alternator bolt was missing. GM opened an investigation on September 10, 2019. An initial review of the warranty claims, which was completed on September 26, 2019, revealed additional relevant field cases and at least one additional loss case … However, A more detailed analysis of the torque curves and a material analysis of the ring terminals showed that the glue contamination in the terminal was heating up during vehicle operation and caused a soft joint. On November 13, 2019, to help identify vehicles that may have had contaminated terminals, GM conducted a torque curve study that compared walnuts without contamination to those that are contaminated. Based on that comparison, GM was able to establish a torque curve signature for potentially contaminated components, and GM used those torque curve signatures to identify the population suspected of manufacturing records … On December 5, 2019 , the GM Field Safety and Action Decision Authority decided to make a security recall.

The remedy will involve distributors using a black light to inspect where the battery cable is connected to the alternator. If there is glue, the distributors will clean it, and if the electric arc has caused damage to the alternator, the nut or the cable, the distributors will replace the parts as necessary.

3rd gear: The FCA-PSA merger could produce a medium-sized truck platform for a new Dakota:

As Fiat Chrysler and the PSA Group in France end their merger, we will hear many conversations about "synergies", and although that may sometimes sound a bit boring, what is not boring is the possible return of a medium-sized Ram truck . . (Technically, it would not be a "comeback", since the Dakota that retired in 2011 was a Dodge and not a Ram, but the idea is understood).

The Detroit News quotes Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley, writing:

"One area in which Ram was missing a product for a long time is in the medium-sized market or metric ton truck," Manley said. "There is a fabulous opportunity, I think, in the merger of PSA and FCA once it is fully fed."

This happens after Manley mentioned that the company was having trouble filling the medium-sized truck hole in his wallet. From the news site:

Fiat Chrysler has been working on the development of a medium-sized truck, Manley said in May. A Ram team was "focused on solving a medium-sized metric ton truck solution for us because it is a large part of the portfolio and the growth we want to achieve," he said.

The company was struggling to be able to build a low-cost vehicle that is still applicable in the market, said at the time: "I want that problem to be resolved, frankly, because it is a clear gap in our portfolio. … Trust me , they are focused on that. We need to fix it soon. ”

It seems that the "solution" may have been the merger of PSA.

4th Gear: Amazon is buying vans and car manufacturers are loving it

Especially in the last year or so, Amazon has been increasing the use of its own delivery service instead of relying on traditional shipping providers, and that means that the Seattle-based company has had to buy vehicles. This, writes Bloomberg, has been great news for car manufacturers that manufacture cargo vans. From the site:

Amazon has built a fleet of 30,000 trucks and last-mile delivery trucks since it created its own delivery network in 2018, and currently handles approximately half of its own deliveries. That's good news for the increasingly ubiquitous gray van manufacturers with the blue swoosh, which include Daimler's Mercedes-Benz, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Ford Motor Co.

(…)

Car manufacturers are reluctant to divide their sales to a single customer like Amazon, but Fiat Chrysler, which sells Ram ProMaster trucks to Amazon, UPS and USPS, delivered more than 51,000 trucks until September. That increased by 25 percent over the previous year and accelerated their trucks for the best year since at least 2014.

Ford, which sells Transit cargo vans to Amazon, had record truck sales in the third quarter. Deliveries of Sprinter vans in Mercedes-Benz have increased 2.9 percent this year, after an increase of 9.1 percent in 2018. The German automaker announced last year that Amazon had ordered 20,000 built Sprinter vans at its new plant in North Charleston, South Carolina.

And distributors also love:

The increase in the Amazon brand fleet has also been a blessing for car dealers who repair and service these vehicles. "We are seeing a huge increase in service activity due to Amazon and other retailers," said Steve Germain, owner of a group of dealers with Mercedes and Ford stores in Florida, Michigan and Ohio. "It is important that they return to service as soon as possible, so it is a great business for us."

5th Gear: North America's new trade agreement makes it happen from home

The Trump administration has been in the process of replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement for some time, but on Thursday, the House of Representatives approved the Agreement of the United States, Mexico and Canada by a crushing 385 to 41 votes. Reuters describes the involvement of the agreement in the automotive sector, writing:

But the most important changes require greater North American content in cars and trucks built in the region, to 75% from 62.5% in NAFTA, with new mandates to use North American steel and aluminum.

In addition, 40% to 45% of the vehicle's content must come from high-paid areas that pay more than $ 16 per hour, that is, the United States and Canada. Some vehicles assembled in Mexico primarily with components from Mexico and outside the region may not qualify for U.S. duty-free access. UU.

Reverse: Studebaker closes vehicle production at its famous plant in South Bend, Indiana

From American Cars, 1973-1980: each model, year after year:

On December 9, 1963, Studebaker announced the end of the manufacture of cars and trucks in South Bend, Indiana, and the consolidation of all vehicle manufacturing at its plant in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. At that time, the company dropped the Avanti, the Gran Turismo Hawk and all vans and vans to focus on sedans, coupes and vans. By the time Studebaker closed the South Bend factory on December 20, 1963, only 4,643 Avantis, 1963 and 1964 models had been produced.

Neutral: Are you going to buy a car during the holidays?

The whole concept of "Buy a car as a Christmas gift / another holiday, throw a bow" that appears every winter seemed a bit strange to me. Have you done it or do you have plans to do it? Or are you buying only one to take advantage of these crazy offers?

