FIA Boss currently opposes fully electric Formula 1 cars

While Formula E is currently in its sixth season and uses nothing but battery-electric power, Formula 1 is sticking to its V6 turbo hybrid units, which will remain in service even after the 2021 rule changes.

So if you were hoping to shoot fully electric Formula 1 cars directly at any time in Monza, well, it's best to put a pin in there and leave it there, according to FIA. President Jean Todt – who does not believe that electric motors can meet the requirements of F1, Autosport reports.

"At the moment, you can only consider F1 with a hybrid engine," he said. “You can't think that FE (Formula E) replaces F1. 300 km (racing distance)? There is not a single (electric) racing car today that can drive 300 km at F1 speed. "

“It will take decades before it can happen, if it happens. Today, hybrid is the right choice, the next step is to see how we can secure greener fuels. "

Meanwhile, Mercedes ‘F1 engine chief Andy Cowell is almost entirely in line with Todt's prediction that F1 will not be fully electric for at least a few more decades.

"It all comes down to storage technology. If it is lithium ion, its (Todt) time frame is correct. If you opt for a hydrogen solution, that can be done today, but the cars would be a lot heavier and much larger than they are now, at that moment I think you will lose its F1 aspect. "

“So I think that's why the steps we're taking for 2021 are important, introducing a 10% bio-sustainable fuel. If, with the next generation of power sources, we can develop an engine around 100% sustainable fuel, then there is an enormous amount of carbon dioxide that we could convert into liquid hydrocarbon fuel. "

