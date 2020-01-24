Fine Gael proposed a “Year of Invitation” in 2023 to mark the 10th anniversary of The Gathering tourism initiative.

The 2013 meeting hosted thousands of events across the country, particularly aimed at encouraging members of the Irish diaspora to visit Ireland.

In their election program published todayFine Gael proposed the one-year event “which sparked the imagination of the Irish people”.

The party said it helped boost the strong revival of our tourism sector.

You are now proposing “The Year of Invitation” in 2023 – describing it as “a global invitation to travel to Ireland to mark the 10th anniversary of” The Gathering “.

Tourism officials previously suggested that The Gathering “at least 250,000 to 275,000” additional tourists would travel to the country and generate an estimated turnover of 170 million euros.

However, the initiative also met with criticism in the run-up to 2013 – with the Irish actor and former cultural ambassador Gabriel Byrne claim People are “terminally ill because they have been asked to help with what they consider fraudulent”.

He argued that the bridge between Ireland and its diaspora was broken and that those with Irish heritage were unwilling to be “shaken off” for money.

Meanwhile, Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary Made headlines for the suggestion that The Gathering should be renamed The Grabbing – sharply criticized an increase in fees at Dublin Airport.

However, Mr. O’Leary added that his company considers the overall initiative to be “not a bad idea”.

Main picture: File photo of the then Minister of Tourism Leo Varadkar with a briefing on The Gathering in October 2013. Photo: Laura Hutton / RollingNews.ie