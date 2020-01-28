Few conditional release in connection with robbery-fault in east side

Don’t take the law into your own hands, the city police warns after employees have chased a few armed robberies after a raid on their eastern business Sunday.

Two federal conditional releases are now being confronted with theft.

Patrol officers responded Sunday at 09.04 am to a phone call from an ongoing raid of an unknown company on Mer-Bleue Road near Navan Road. Employees reported that two masked men robbed the company and fled with cash.

The employees decided to chase the suspects while trying to get away with a nearby parked vehicle, the police said, but the vehicle of the fleeing suspects collided with an employee’s vehicle.

The suspects fled the crash scene on foot and were arrested shortly afterwards, police said.

The Ottawa men, 41 and 29 years old, are accused of two robberies with a weapon, mischief, deliberate disguise, possession of a weapon and dangerous driving.

The 41-year-old is also charged with theft of more than $ 5,000.

Both were scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

“The Ottawa police want to remind the public that your safety is our priority and that is why we ask you not to instigate or prosecute suspects who have committed a crime,” said the force in a press release. “If you are a victim or witness of an ongoing crime, call 911 immediately and give the police as much detail as possible to help the police identify a thief.”

