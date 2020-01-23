Fever patient causes fear of coronavirus in Dublin hospital

A decontamination exercise was carried out yesterday at Dublin’s Mater Hospital after a woman was suspected of having the Chinese corona virus.

The woman had recently returned from China and the exercise was performed after she had a fever.

The Irish Independent reports that she was assessed and didn’t have the virus. It was said that an ambulance had been decontaminated as a precaution.

The virus has killed 17 people so far – with more than 500 cases worldwide.

Overnight, the Chinese government effectively sealed off the city of Wuhan, where the virus comes from.

Beijing has closed public transportation and suspended planes and trains in the city of 121 million people. Residents are asked to leave only in special circumstances.

The occupational health organization decides whether to declare the outbreak a global emergency that has identified more than 500 cases worldwide.

The virus was discovered in the U.S. – while other cases were diagnosed in Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Anyone previously infected with the virus had recently visited Wuhan City.

The body described the outbreak as an “evolving and complex situation” with a decision about the announcement to be made later today.

The virus is believed to come from illegally traded animals at a well-known fish market in the Chinese city.

Symptoms of the disease are fever, cough and difficulty breathing. It can lead to more deadly conditions like pneumonia and kidney failure.

The condition is being searched at many major airports around the world, and Britain and Australia have warned citizens to avoid the city.

The Irish State Department does not advise travelers to change their plans regarding China, as the risk of tourists getting the disease remains low.

Coronaviruses are known to cause diseases ranging from the common cold to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

Chinese authorities have confirmed that this latest strain is a novel corona virus that differs from other outbreaks.

The 2003/03 SARS outbreak claimed nearly 800 deaths.