Ferster scores first hat trick in historic night in Hauser | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Mintos striker Ashton Ferster scored a hat trick in Thursday's win over Beardy's Blackhawks.

By Jeff D’Andrea



February 7, 2020

Thursday was the last time the Beardy’s Blackhawks would compete against their rival Prince Albert Mintos in the Art Hauser Center. In November, the Saskatchewan Hockey Association announced their rescheduling of their Midget AAA competition and left the Blackhawks out of their plans, marking their final season in the competition.

Both teams crawled around the center ice for some extra long handshakes and some photos. Even Blackhawks ‘Brett Cameron and Mintos’ Gage Helm, who were wearing slightly glorified gloves during the third period, came together and posted a quick photo.

But the player who will remember the game the most will undoubtedly be Mintos forward Ashton Ferster. Ferster scored his first Midget AAA hat trick of his career to lead his Mintos to an 8-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Ferster scored all three of his goals where he usually does, either right in front of the net or pretty close. His first was a one-timer on the power game at the bottom of the left circle to set the Mintos 2-1 in the first period. He threw a puck out of the air for his second for the final game winner and smeared in a rebound in the third to make it an 8-4 final. Chase Bertholet, who completed the game with four assists, had the primary assists for the first two goals from Ferster.