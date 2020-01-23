Ferrybridge Chef with Cancer nominated for Inspiration Award

A chef who lives and continues to work with terminal cancer has been nominated for an inspiration award.

Tim Bilton had received devastating news last year that he had been suffering from incurable cancer since 2013, but he decided to continue his life to the fullest.

Before his diagnosis, the father of two, who originally came from Ferrybridge, was about to open a gourmet restaurant and was chosen as the Michelin star chef of the future.

The 47-year-old admits that his fight has taken him to “some dark places”, but now looks much more positive.

And he admits it was a shock to be shortlisted for the inspiring unit prize at the Yorkshire Choice Awards.

He said: “It came out of the blue, I didn’t expect it, so it’s nice to be nominated. I am really flattered.”

“I have no idea who nominated me.”

He was diagnosed with a rare form of eye cancer in 2013 as he was preparing to open a restaurant in Hepworth.

In January of last year, after surgery, intensive chemotherapy and radiation therapy, he received the devastating news that his cancer was incurable.

He said, “If someone says these words to you, the world will stop ringing and I can still hear it.”

He is now receiving immunotherapy, which he says will simply keep him alive, but the stressful treatment can cause enormous fatigue.

He still struggles and manages to work 35 hours a week at Cannon Hall Farm near Barnsley.

He also has his own blog – “On a Knife Edge”, in which he shares his daily experiences.

“My mortgage doesn’t stop paying just because I have cancer.

“I am firmly convinced that the brain remains active.

“There are days when I can barely lift my head and days when I have a lot of energy.

“I don’t know how I will feel next week or next month, I don’t look beyond that.”

To vote for Tim, log in to www.yorkshirechoiceawards.co.uk/.

Voting ends on February 1 and winners will be announced on March 14.