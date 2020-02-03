Ferrari, the team that benefits most from F1 politics, claims that politics is its weakness

Photo: Francois Nel (Getty)

Imagine being the Ferrari Formula 1 team for a second. As the most legendary, long-standing team in the sport, you are doing pretty well. You’ve been working on your competition for decades to solve your problems, and the rules of the sport are designed to give you a head start. Except for the fact that you haven’t won a championship since 2008. What could be the problem? Certainly not your finely built machines! No, it must be F1’s politics.

Yes. That is actually the direction that Ferrari is going. After a whole season in which everything goes wrong that can go wrong, Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto now claims that, no, it is not the team that has fundamental shortcomings. No no. It is politics in general!

Here is a part of the quote from Binotto, from Motorsport.com:

“I think it might be one of our weaknesses of the season,” he said. “We are not good enough in polemics and there are people who are stronger than we are – even in using the media to put pressure on.

“So it’s something that we need to understand how we can do better and act better in the future, because that is part of the overall balance of a season.”

When asked whether Binotto thought Ferrari had managed to get some sort of upper hand in the middle of the 2019 season, when the team’s engine development flourished, Binotto claimed that all the reactions of other teams were combative in nature. “For me, that’s more polemic, finger-pointing,” he argued. “What ultimately is about applying pressure or extra activity, because you have to respond to the interviews or to everything that has been questioned.”

Binotto then claimed that since Ferrari is a “young team” (how he thought it was the eighth wonder of the world), other teams who talk about Ferrari in the media are essentially a political tactic designed to … I know it doesn’t. Distract Ferrari from the demanding task of building a racing car? Make them sad and therefore unable to strategize effectively with each other?

Let us also not forget that Ferrari is one of the most political F1 teams on the grid. When Kimi Raikkonen left Ferrari for Alfa Romeo, he was happy that he had left all “nonsense” politics behind him. Ferrari gets $ 100 million more than any other team on the grid just for appearing. There is also the fact that The Powers That Be at Ferrari often likes to pull the strings and give team orders to achieve the desired results. There is an entire Reddit thread dedicated to remembering intra-team politics that has squeezed out great drivers like Alain Prost and Michael Schumacher.

It is politically rather tame to have to answer a few extra media questions compared to, you know, decided that you want Sebastian Vettel to win this race much more than leader Charles Leclerc. But hey – nobody points with Ferrari!

.