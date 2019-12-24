Ferrari secures Leclerc for five years in Formula 1

Loading...

"I look forward to enjoying an even deeper relationship with the team after what has been an intense and exciting 2019 year. I can't wait to see what the future holds for us. and I can't wait to start again next season. "

This decision places Leclerc at the heart of the team's long-term plans, as Vettel's future is far from certain after having seen its authority gradually eroded in a 2019 campaign clouded with errors. .

It also means that Leclerc will be a teammate for the successor to Vettel, with six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who is the subject of much speculation about his plans after Mercedes. The Briton's contract also expires at the end of next year.

Team director Mattia Binotto said the decision to sign up for a graduate of the Ferrari Driver Academy, who made his F1 debut with Sauber (now competing as 39; Alfa Romeo) in 2018, had been evident.

"With each race that passes this year, our desire to extend our contract with Charles has become increasingly evident and the decision means that he will now be with us for the next five seasons," he said. .