Ferrari is so close to getting it

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale, in pink. Image: Ferrari

From his indecision in SUVs to his rigid stance of never making a pink car, Ferrari is a disconcerting company. But the company is getting closer and closer to the brand in terms of who is openly promoting its different models, because at least it suggests that it does not believe in cars "for women." The only problem with that is why it is due. He believes that a car "for women" really is.

Ferrari, in other words, seems to currently have a less unworthy approach than others, such as when Aston Martin said that women "want to feel safe, want to be protected, [and] want to be able to look forward" in their vehicles, as if Women were all the same and had the same desires. The company is so close to getting it, at least much closer than that, but it's not there yet.

Enrico Galliera, commercial and marketing director of Ferrari, told Arabian Business that Ferrari does not intend to manufacture a car for women, since its clients do not want a "female Ferrari", as the complete notion of a car only for women is silly :

"A woman who wants a sports car wants to drive a sports car … The mistake that automotive companies make and that we are trying not to do is design a car for ladies." I design a car that produces excitement, so men and women have exactly the same need, "said the marketing and commercial director of Ferrari NV and the senior vice president of sales for Ferrari SpA.

But that's where the good things ended. Although Galliera has just talked about vehicles that attract men and women simultaneously, Arabian Business reports that Ferrari fears that making a "female model" will drive away its important male customer base.

That is, of course, because what distinguishes "a car for girls" as "for girls" is that it is slow and boring, and nobody wants that, you see:

“If you create a female car in the sports car, I am not talking about a general car, it may be different, but in the world of sport if I create a Ferrari that is a little less powerful and aggressive, then all men will not I bought it. They will not buy a female car. And females won't buy it because why should they be discriminated against [against]? Why should they have a less powerful car? ”Said Galliera.

Galliera said female clients are on the rise due to partner activities at Ferrari, which is presumably where rich married people consume wine and cheese while overlooking the Italian coast or whatever the rich do, and those activities are "reducing the distance between Ferrari and the [female] segment."

He again said that gender did not make a difference, but he also talked about how women might be too scared to drive an aggressive Ferrari, because gender-specific identities often have a maximum power limit and how the brand refuses to make a Pink car, a color that is marketed for women since birth:

Galliera hinted that clients fear driving a "very aggressive and very sporty" Ferrari and said the new "more elegant" Rome should reduce their fear, but said the new 600-horse model is aimed at both men and women.

"What we know and that's why we came up with the new product, the new Rome, is that there is a barrier to buy in some segment of the population." Again, it makes no difference, male or female, that they are afraid to drive a Ferrari, perhaps because of their image; It is a very aggressive muscle car, very sporty.

"That's why we made the new Rome, the new car we just introduced, which is in terms of performance a pure Ferrari and can be driven by anyone." But the design of the car is less aggressive, more elegant, so it should reduce the fear of a segment of the population, female and male, ”said Galliera.

Again, Ferrari, you are close, but not close enough. Maybe next time.

