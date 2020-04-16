Ferrari is launching respirator valves in Maranella, and yes, they are for sale

Earlier this month, Lamborghini became involved in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 by making face masks and medical shields, and now it is time for Ferrari to lend a hand as production of respirator valves and fittings for protective masks began in Maranel.

Like the Lamborghini medical supplies, Ferrari has also decided to manufacture its products, although at the moment it is more about national pride than marketing.

These thermoplastic components are manufactured using additive manufacturing technology, in the same department where Ferrari typically protects cars.

Some valves have been developed by Mares, a manufacturer of diving equipment, with special masks that can assist patients with respiratory failure. Meanwhile, other accessories are shipped to Solid Energy, which will use materials to convert Decathlon tube masks into a safety device for healthcare professionals.

Ferrari plans to produce several hundred equipment in the next few days, and will distribute it in coordination with the Italian Civil Defense to various hospitals, such as Bergamo, Genoa, Modena and Sassuolo, as well as medical workers near the city of Bologna.

As for the resumption of passenger car production, the Italian carmaker had to push back plans that once saw them start working on April 14.

The last plan is to resume production on May 3, though this date may also be missed if such activities do not meet the guidelines.

